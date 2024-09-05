Liberal national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst is stepping down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting as national campaign director for the party.
Broadhurst confirmed the news in a statement provided to CTV News.
“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to step away from my role as National Campaign Director for the Liberal Party of Canada effective September 30, 2024,” wrote Broadhurst.
“Given the stakes involved, the Prime Minister, the Liberal Party of Canada and all its candidates deserve someone who can bring more energy and devotion to the job than I can at this stage of my life.”
“I have increasingly thought about the physical, mental and emotional effort that have been required of me over the past 20 years and specifically in the past five national campaigns and the toll that effort has taken on my wife and children,” he added.
“My family has selflessly sacrificed for years to allow me to pursue this all-consuming work. I have come to the conclusion that I cannot ask them to sacrifice another year. Therefore, with regret, I have decided to step down from the position of National Campaign Director.”
Broadhurst did not rule out taking on a different role with either the party or the government.
The Toronto Star first reported Broadhurst’s decision to quit earlier Thursday. CTV News has asked the Liberal Party and the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.
The national campaign director’s departure comes a day after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that helped keep Trudeau and his minority Liberal government in power, and as the polling fortunes of both parties continues to worsen.
Under the agreement with the Liberals, the New Democrats agreed to support the government on votes of confidence and budgetary matters in exchange for the government prioritizing progressive legislative and policy actions important to the NDP.
In the polls, Trudeau’s Liberals are trailing Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives by as many as 17 points and Singh’s NDP are trailing the Conservatives by as many as 25 points.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
