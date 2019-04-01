OTTAWA – Several Liberal MPs say they expect that the entire caucus will soon be debating the future of Jody Wilson-Raybould as a member of the Liberal team after she released secretly-recorded audio of a conversation she had with Canada's top civil servant.

Speaking with reporters on their way into question period, MPs expressed disappointment and condemnation of B.C. MP Wilson-Raybould over her decision to record and subsequently make public a December conversation she had with outgoing Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin.

"When the top lawyer in the country and the clerk of the Privy Council are having a conversation about something very important, it is totally inappropriate to record without notifying the other person. It is not an honourable thing to do," said Liberal cabinet minister and Quebec MP Marc Garneau.

He said caucus will have to decide whether Wilson-Raybould should remain a member of the team of 179 MPs.

Fellow Liberal minister and Quebec MP Melanie Joly said it is a question of trust. "Whether she's a team member or not is a conversation that we need to have within caucus," she said.

CTV News has previously reported that during the regularly-scheduled Wednesday caucus meeting, some Liberal MPs are expected to get up and call for Wilson-Raybould’s removal. The entire SNC-Lavalin affair centres on allegations from Wilson-Raybould that she faced sustained and improper pressure from senior government officials to interfere in a criminal case against Quebec engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin.

On Monday, Wilson-Raybould was seen attending question period, sitting in her front-row seat on the government side of the Commons.

"I think Jody Wilson-Raybould should be gone from caucus," said P.E.I. Liberal MP Wayne Easter, citing the taped conversation as the reason. "Was she working from a script?" he questioned, calling it "almost entrapment."

"I am angry," Easter said, calling it a violation of trust.

The 17-minute audio file was provided to all members of the House Justice Committee on Friday, as part of the new and supplementary evidence that Wilson-Raybould handed over days ago.

The 43 pages of additional material also include a 21-page written statement, as well as screen shots of text messages and copies of emails that she referenced during her initial testimony, adding more fodder to the continuously developing controversy that’s dominated political headlines for the last two months.

At the start of the recording Wilson-Raybould takes a deep breath before the conversation begins, then she can be heard issuing repeated and stern warnings that senior officials pressuring her over the SNC-Lavalin case would "look like nothing but political interference" if SNC-Lavalin were granted deferred prosecution. By the time of her recorded conversation with Wernick, Wilson-Raybould says she had already endured months of intense lobbying from such officials.

Over the weekend, Wernick’s lawyer Frank Addario condemned the recording, which he says his client was not aware existed until Friday. Wernick will soon be retiring from his job as Canada’s top public servant, after opposition parties called for him to resign.

In her written submission Wilson-Raybould said she recorded the conversation because she "had reason to believe that it was likely to be an inappropriate conversation." She said she had never done this before, and has not done so since, recognizing that her recording of this conversation would otherwise be inappropriate, but she felt it was important to have accurate notes on the conversation.

Her unprecedented decision to then make the recording public as part of her submission was done, she says, to allow Canadians to decide for themselves whether Wernick’s comments amount to the "veiled threats" that she alleges, and which he denies.

Other Liberal MPs told reporters that the fact that Wilson-Raybould recorded this conversation with a colleague makes it clear that there was a lack of trust on her end.

MPs also questioned why, if it was just for note-taking purposes, did she not tell Wernick at the time that she was recording the conversation. They said not doing so put her at an advantage.

Quebec Liberal MP Marc Miller called it "distressing" and "somewhat repugnant."

Law societies in Canada prohibit lawyers from knowingly recording conversations with clients without their knowledge, including the Law Society of Ontario, which Wilson-Raybould belongs to.

The society told CTV News that it "does not comment on possible breaches of the Rules of Professional Conduct."

Joly said that Wilson-Raybould "must think of what she has done and make sure that ultimately she can defend that it was ethical for her as a lawyer."

Liberal minster and New Brunswick MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor said she is "looking forward to having a very honest conversation with all caucus colleagues this week, and then from there we’ll be able to come up with a decision."

To a lesser extent, these MPs also referenced fellow former cabinet minister and current Ontario Liberal MP Jane Philpott's place in the caucus as being up for discussion. Philpott, who worked closely with Wilson-Raybould on several high-profile files, resigned from cabinet in March, saying she had lost confidence in the way the government is handling the scandal. In an interview with Maclean's magazine weeks later, she stated that there is "much more to the story that needs to be told."

Both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott have secured nominations to run under the Liberal banner in 2019 and both have indicated a desire to do so.

Longtime Ontario Liberal MP John McKay said he can’t see how either can stay, and personally he doesn't think they should.

"I think it's time for them to be given an opportunity to say why they should stay… We’ve got to deal with this, one way or another," he told reporters.

"All the formal and informal understandings of caucus solidarity have been breached and so there may be an explanation, I don't know what it might be, but I think it's time to make a decision."

To date, when asked about Wilson-Raybould's and Philpott's fates in the caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has generally said it’s a determination for them to make, and that he values their "strong and thoughtful" voices in caucus.