Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

While some MPs are supportive of Canada's evolving position, others are clearly disappointed and confused by what they see as a disconnect between the wording of the joint Canada-Australia-New Zealand statement issued hours prior, and the vote on the non-binding United Nations resolution that passed Tuesday.

Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather was the most outspoken critic of the government's vote, telling reporters on his way in to the last Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill of the year, that he was "very disappointed" with Canada, in his view, abandoning its support for Israel.

"I don't think it was consistent with the statement we issued yesterday that imposed conditions on what would it take for a ceasefire to happen," Housefather said, suggesting the UN motion puts the obligation on Israel to lay down its arms while Hamas has no obligation to obey international rules.

"I do not support an unconditional call for a ceasefire, I don’t believe the majority of my constituents support an unconditional call for a ceasefire."

Echoing these comments, Manitoba MP Ben Carr said that while he understands why the government came to this decision, the UN resolution "fell short" from being something with which he was comfortable. Still, Carr said he's fine disagreeing at times with the positions his party has taken.

"Nobody wants to see fighting continue, and we have to be very careful to remember that the position that anyone is taking here is not about wanting to see an elongation of this conflict… The question is what conditions need to be in place in order for the conflict to end," Carr said.

Ontario Liberal MP Salma Zahid said she welcomed Canada's vote. "I am grateful that Canada voted in favour of the ceasefire, and I hope that Canada will rally international support to protect the innocent civilians being killed in Palestine, in Gaza."

She was one of the 23 government MPs who signed an open letter in October calling on Canada to push for a ceasefire, citing their constituents "watching with worry and with horror" what was unfolding in Israel and Gaza.

"As a mother, it's been very difficult for me in the last two months to see all those pictures coming out… Violence is not an answer," she said. "If we cannot protect children, I've been questioning myself, who are we, if we cannot protect the children?"

Other Liberals who voiced support for Canada's UN vote, Ontario MP Iqra Khalid and Quebec MP Fayçal El-Khoury, said they think the government is doing the right thing by supporting a ceasefire in order to save the lives of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

"You can never give satisfaction to both sides in conflict," El-Khoury said.

Seeking to find a middle ground, Ontario Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin said she thinks like all Canadians, her colleagues "need to come together" and find a way to talk about such a "complicated and emotional issue."

A number of MPs told reporters that they felt the joint statement Trudeau's office issued Tuesday was crucially important to explain Canada's position where the UN motion wording may have been lacking.

"I think it would be preferred if the language of motion actually included the details that we clearly outlined in the statement. What I’ve come to understand after eight years in politics is it's rare that a motion that is put forward by a number of different parties… [is] never going to have the perfect draft that Canada would have drafted," Housing Minister Sean Fraser said.

Other politicians said that what changed was the reality on the ground, and defended that the government's decision was reached independent of any external pressure.

"We are a sovereign country. We make our own decisions," said Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the division has prompted questions over whether some Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers may be reassessing their roles, with some colleagues suggesting the caucus respects the divergence of opinions within it.

"There's always good discussion in the caucus… The Liberal party is a big tent," said Ontario Liberal MP Chris Bittle. "Multiple things can be true at the same time."

Government House Leader Karina Gould said the party's diversity is what helps it represent Canada and as with other decisions, cabinet is "listening to everyone," even if the position "may not satisfy" everyone.

WHAT LED TO THIS?

The war erupted after Hamas killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7. Israel responded with airstrikes, a ground offensive in Gaza, and by cutting off access to essential supplies.

As of Wednesday, according to The Associated Press citing the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, more than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed. https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/ambush-kills-9-israeli-soldiers-in-gaza-city-where-battles-rage-weeks-into-devastating-offensive-1.6685109

In the months since the war began, Canada has repeatedly condemned Hamas—a militant group deemed a terrorist organization by the Canadian government—and called for the immediate release of the hostages, while also affirming Israel's right to defend itself under international law.

On Tuesday, while Canada ultimately departed from years of foreign policy backing Israel on major motions at the UN, Canada had lent its support to a U.S. amendment to the resolution that would have explicitly condemned Hamas, but the proposed wording tweak failed to be adopted, as The Canadian Press has reported.

Coming out yesterday to explain Canada's pivot, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said what is currently unfolding in the Gaza Strip will "only enhance the cycle of violence," and will "not lead to the durable defeat of Hamas."

Joly said Canada will continue to push for a humanitarian pause to start again, in hopes that it will lead to "a sustainable ceasefire," dismissing suggestions that the change in phrasing is tied to concerns over the Liberals losing Muslim support.

"Canada remains committed to the goal of a comprehensive, a just, and a lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state, living side-by-side in peace and security with the state of Israel," said Canada's Representative to the UN Bob Rae as he concluded his remarks before the international body. Seconds later, he was caught in a hot-mic moment remarking: "see how that flies."

According to his office, Trudeau spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday prior to the vote, and in the call the two reaffirmed their "strong bond."

Trudeau "underscored Israel’s right to defend itself… and unequivocally condemned Hamas," the readout of the call said.

Speaking later to MPs and staff at a Liberal holiday party in Ottawa, the prime minister acknowledged how difficult it has been for many Canadians to watch the war unfold.

REACTION OFF THE HILL DIVIDED, TOO

The division on Canada's vote applies across the federal opposition parties, too.

Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman has accused the Liberals of "gaslighting for votes," while NDP MP Heather McPherson applauded the government for moving "to the right side of humanitarian and international law," after months of pressure.

Off the Hill, reaction on both sides has also been pouring in from stakeholder groups as well as federal envoys.

Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby shared a post from the National Council of Canadian Muslims thanking her for "listening to the pain of Canadian Palestinians who have lost loved ones."

"Canada finally standing for a ceasefire is a small but important step to make sure that we stand so that no one else loses family or friends," read the post.

Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism Deborah Lyons said in a post on X that she's heard from "so many" members of Canada's Jewish community who are "disheartened and hurt" by Canada's decision to support the UN resolution.

"I will raise these serious concerns with cabinet ministers this week and reiterate the importance and urgency of combatting antisemitism in all its forms," she said.