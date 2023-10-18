Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip

OTTAWA -

A Quebec Liberal MP issued an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state on Wednesday, as deaths in the Gaza Strip "mount by the minute."

Sameer Zuberi battled tears as he spoke about the "butchery" of innocent children as he made his way into the weekly Liberal caucus meeting.

"We have to recognize clearly that bombs are falling on innocent children, adults, seniors being launched from the Israeli military. We need to recognize that," he told reporters.

Zuberi said Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7 was an "abhorrent" act that caused the latest crisis and escalated tensions that have existed in the region for decades.

But Zuberi said people in the Gaza Strip died before the latest conflict escalation, too, and the only way to save innocent lives is for bombs to stop falling.

"I know that civilians are dying," the MP said.

"And if I was behind an artillery cannon and I knew this would fall on hospitals and schools I would not push that trigger," Zuberi said, as his voice filled with emotion.

Which side was behind a blast that hit a a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday that killed hundreds, including Palestinians who were sheltering at the site for safety, quickly became the latest focal point in the escalating war.

The conflict has left more than 4,000 people dead on both sides since it began with Hamas's surprise attacks on Israeli civilians Oct. 7.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza quickly blamed the hospital blast on the Israeli military, while Israel said it was not involved. Its government released video and other information that officials said showed a Palestinian military group had misfired.

United States President Joe Biden, who is in the region, told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that based on what he had seen, it appeared the blast was perpetrated "by the other team, not you."

He said that data from the U.S. Defense Department shows it was not likely a strike Israel's military.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last comment on the incident came late Tuesday when he posted on X, a platform previously known as Twitter, that "we must determine what happened" and "there must be accountability."

Earlier that day, as news of the blast reached Canada, Trudeau called the bombing "absolutely unacceptable" and called the act "not legal" under the international rules of war.

Several Liberal MPs headed into their national caucus meeting on Wednesday said they did not have enough information to say who was responsible.

Meanwhile, Liberal MP Shafqat Ali said a ceasefire must be called and new talks launched to bring an end to the conflict.

He called the hospital bombing "heartbreaking."

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid had also called for a ceasefire on social media last week.

Trudeau has not said whether Canada will officially join that call.

Federal NDP Leader Jamgeet Singh says it should, while Michael Chong, the Conservatives' foreign affairs critic in Parliament, told the House of Commons earlier in the week that it should "resist" the temptation to do so, saying that Israel has the right to defend its borders against Hamas.

Winnipeg Liberal MP Ben Carr said he didn't have enough information to comment on who was responsible for the blast. Carr said that while a ceasefire and long-term peace is what everyone wants, getting there is complicated.

"The issue is that Hamas is still harbouring hostages that it took from Israel during the attack. That's one issue," he told reporters Wednesday morning.

"The second is Israel has a right to defend itself, and in part of that defence, it means helping deal with the structure of the current Hamas regime. If that regime is not dealt with, then as time goes by, they will simply rebuild, they will rebuild stronger and Israel will be at threat again."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.