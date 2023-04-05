Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem.
The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
Zahid said on Twitter Tuesday evening that "Canada cannot stand by and issue bland statements anymore," and "either we stand for human rights or we don't."
The tweet includes a video of Israeli police storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, as police fired stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers.
Zahid says there is a "direct line" between the violence and "provocations" by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is propped up by right-wing parties.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not asked about the situation during a news conference on Wednesday but volunteered a statement on the issue.
"It's the holy month of Ramadan. It's Passover right now. And families, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to be able to celebrate and reflect in peace and in security. That's why we deplore what's going on right now," Trudeau said.
"We're extremely concerned with the inflamed rhetoric coming out of the Israeli government."
Trudeau said there is a need for the Israeli government to shift its approach, and Canada is saying that as a "dear and close and steadfast friend" to the country.
Joly posted her condemnation of the violence on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying that the sanctity and status quo of holy sites must be respected and that Canada must oppose actions that "contribute to a hardening of positions and diminish prospects for peace."
Joly and Trudeau both said that they also condemn the reported rocket fire from Gaza that was prompted by the violence at the mosque.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
