OTTAWA – Longtime Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Scott Brison has announced that he will be resigning his seat, effective Feb. 10.

Last month Brison announced he was resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet because he would not be seeking re-election this fall. Brison's departure triggered a cabinet shuffle to fill his ministerial vacancy.

It was unclear at that time whether Brison intended to remain the MP for the riding of Kings-Hants, N.S., up to the end of this term, or whether he’d be resigning early. There will not be a byelection to fill his seat, meaning it’ll stay open until the October federal election.

On Wednesday, Brison delivered what is considered his farewell address in the House of Commons and it is expected to be followed by tributes from his colleagues.

