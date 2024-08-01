Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears

OTTAWA -

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.

Vandenbeld only says that she deeply regrets the "distress that this meeting caused the witnesses" on Wednesday.

The MP had steered the rare summer meeting of the House of Commons status of women committee away from the planned topic of domestic violence, accusing Conservatives of putting together the agenda in haste.

Vandenbeld blamed Tories for politicizing the issue, then immediately moved to pivot the discussion towards abortion rights.

That came just moments after the committee heard detailed testimony about personal experiences of intimate partner abuse.

Advocates Cait Alexander and Megan Walker left the meeting in visible frustration as it descended into procedural chaos, and Alexander accused Vandenbeld of "abusive" conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.