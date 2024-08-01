Politics

    • Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears

    Liberal MP for Ottawa West-Nepean Anita Vandenbeld rises during Question Period, Friday, December 1, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Liberal MP for Ottawa West-Nepean Anita Vandenbeld rises during Question Period, Friday, December 1, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.

    Vandenbeld only says that she deeply regrets the "distress that this meeting caused the witnesses" on Wednesday.

    The MP had steered the rare summer meeting of the House of Commons status of women committee away from the planned topic of domestic violence, accusing Conservatives of putting together the agenda in haste.

    Vandenbeld blamed Tories for politicizing the issue, then immediately moved to pivot the discussion towards abortion rights.

    That came just moments after the committee heard detailed testimony about personal experiences of intimate partner abuse.

    Advocates Cait Alexander and Megan Walker left the meeting in visible frustration as it descended into procedural chaos, and Alexander accused Vandenbeld of "abusive" conduct.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

