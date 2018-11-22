

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Liberal MP for Brampton East Raj Grewal has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons for “personal and medical reasons.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Grewal said he told the Liberal whip he intends to leave, but did not offer a specific date for when he will step down.

“To the people of Brampton East, serving as your MP has been the greatest privilege of my life. This has been a decision I've struggled with for some time now and one I made with great difficulty and real sadness. But I feel I need this time to focus on my health and family,” Grewal said.

“I am grateful for your unwavering support over the past three years. Brampton East is and will always be a special part of my life. I will continue to work for this community and am hopeful I will have the opportunity to serve you again.”

