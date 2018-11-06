

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – After questions over his political future following a prolonged absence from Parliament, Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio has announced he intends to resign his seat in the House of Commons, effective in January 2019.

In a lengthy message posted to his Facebook page, Di Iorio said in order to wrap up current projects in his riding—which he’s previously said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved—he will continue his work as an MP until Jan. 22, 2019 when his resignation will be effective.

Di Iorio said that in the meantime, he will continue to serve his constituents, exercise all functions as an MP, and be present when the Liberal caucus whip or Trudeau requests.

The Montreal-area Liberal MP announced in the spring that he would be leaving politics, citing family reasons, but never resigned his seat. He then said last month he was taking time to contemplate his political future. Though as he was mulling his political career, Di Iorio hadn’t been seen in his seat in the House of Commons.

