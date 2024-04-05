Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
"My core values remain Liberal ones and after serious reflection, I believe my greatest value to Canadians is staying in caucus," he said in a lengthy statement released Friday afternoon.
In concluding his weeks of contemplation, Housefather said that while the House of Commons' passing of an NDP motion regarding recognizing Palestinian statehood on March 18 was "a blow" to him and many within the Jewish community, after hearing from and speaking to thousands of his constituents and Canadians, he's decided that it's best for him to remain a Liberal.
"I knew from the beginning that whatever decision I made would make many people unhappy... I heard from people who asked me to leave the Liberal caucus and cross the floor and others who have asked me to remain and be their voice in the Liberal caucus," Housefather said.
"Despite the strong feelings on either side, I have been very gratified though that so many recognized how difficult the decision was for me and how many of my constituents pledged to support me regardless of the decision that I made."
The motion initially called on the federal government to recognize the "State of Palestine" – but the Liberals drastically altered its wording at the 11th-hour to see the government simply work towards that aim as part of a two-state solution.
The late-night wrangling and rewriting of the motion's text sparked anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. Housefather was one of three Liberal MPs to vote against the watered-down version of the motion.
Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill the day after the House of Commons commotion, Housefather said that despite the amendments to the motion, his party's endorsement of it left him feeling isolated, "reflecting" on his place within caucus.
While he agreed the amended version was better than the initial draft, Housefather called it "bad parliamentary form" for the government to bring forward the amendments minutes before the end of the debate.
The Quebec MP also indicated he had been inundated with "several thousand" messages from constituents over the vote.
Then, in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play that week, Housefather indicated he had not ruled out crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.
Housefather — who has been a Liberal since he was a teenager — added at the time, that he wanted time to think, as he didn't want to risk "rash decision in the heat of anger or a temper."
In a follow-up interview on Friday, Housefather said he really did seriously consider all of his options.
"I have a lot of friends in both parties… I don't see one party 'evil' one party 'good,'" Housefather said. "I have deep friendships on both sides of the aisle, and I appreciate them."
Last week, Trudeau dodged a reporters' question about whether he'd spoken to Housefather since the Gaza motion acrimony, saying then that he'd talked to him many times and valued the differing opinions within the Liberal caucus.
As the Canadian Press noted in its report about Trudeau's remarks, Housefather's Montreal riding Mount Royal, Que. is home to the second-largest number of Jewish voters of any riding in the country, and has been a Liberal stronghold since the 1940s.
In Friday's statement, Housefather said he's had "long and important" conversations with Trudeau "over the last couple of days" on the issue of antisemitism in Canada, during which the pair went into "extensive detail about the federal leadership and actions that need to be taken in the short term."
"The prime minister has asked me to work directly with him and the government in leading on addressing these critical matters. I look forward to working hand in hand with Deborah Lyons [Canada's special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism] and showing that we are taking concrete actions to make the Jewish community feel safe across Canada."
Housefather also said he intends to use his voice in caucus to "advocate for the centrist classical Liberal Party that I believe in."
My statement. Ma déclaration pic.twitter.com/hfJonLNDBP— Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) April 5, 2024
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
U.S. East Coast earthquake rattles millions, but dense region escapes sweeping damage
An unusual East Coast earthquake shook millions of people from New York and Philadelphia skyscrapers to rural New England on Friday, causing no widespread damage but startling an area unaccustomed to temblors.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Right to children or children's rights? Surrogacy debate comes to a head in Rome
An international campaign to ban surrogacy received a strong endorsement Friday from the Vatican, with a top official calling for a broad-based alliance to stop the 'commercialization of life.'
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
$5K refund ordered for group trip booked at B.C. ski lodge that was shut down by government
A man who booked a group trip to a B.C. ski lodge last year is entitled to a $5,000 refund – because the people he paid for the accommodations were not 'legally entitled' to provide them, the province’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Rolexgate': Peru's president interrogated by prosecutors for hours amid expanding probe
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was interrogated by prosecutors for five hours Friday as authorities investigate whether she illegally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches and jewelry.
-
South Korea's president meets leader of doctors' strike as he seeks to end their walkouts
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met the leader of a strike by thousands of junior doctors on Thursday and said that the government is open to talks about its contentious push to sharply increase medical school admissions.
-
U.S. East Coast earthquake rattles millions, but dense region escapes sweeping damage
An unusual East Coast earthquake shook millions of people from New York and Philadelphia skyscrapers to rural New England on Friday, causing no widespread damage but startling an area unaccustomed to temblors.
-
Right to children or children's rights? Surrogacy debate comes to a head in Rome
An international campaign to ban surrogacy received a strong endorsement Friday from the Vatican, with a top official calling for a broad-based alliance to stop the 'commercialization of life.'
-
Fire at Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office intentionally set, officials say
A fire at independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office on Friday was intentionally set, according to local fire officials.
-
Texas woman who measures her life in eclipses is about to turn 21
A Texas woman says she's travelled to all seven continents, and even the oceans between them, in pursuit of total solar eclipses, seeing every one since 1998.
-
Canada's last evacuation flight from Haiti to leave Sunday, as demand for help drops
Canada is wrapping up its Haiti evacuation efforts, with a third and final flight set to depart from the Caribbean country on Sunday.
-
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
-
As the world ages, cancer cases are projected to rise, hitting some countries like 'a tidal wave'
Around the world each year, tens of millions of people are told they have cancer, and millions die from the disease. Now, a report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, the number of people with cancer could rise 77 per cent.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
-
Quebec app helps amateur astronomers watch the eclipse
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
-
New York City defends AI chatbot that advised entrepreneurs to break laws
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is defending the city's new artificial intelligence chatbot that has been caught in recent days giving business owners wrong answers or advice that, if followed, would entail breaking the law.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce their marriage ended last year
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
-
Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman's death
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
-
Comic featuring Superman's first ever appearance sells for record US$6 million
A 1938 comic featuring Superman's first appearance sold for US$6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was paid US$32.8 million in 2023
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun received total compensation of US$32.8 million for 2023, a 45 per cent increase from the US$22.6 million he received for 2022.
-
Canadian, U.S. markets rally after differing labour market reports
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
-
Expectations of a June interest rate cut solidify as cracks widen in labour market
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work in an economy bogged down by high interest rates.
Legos take over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Japanese people could all be called Sato by 2531, study warns. But they'd need to get married first
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0 in New York home opener behind Clement's tiebreaking pinch homer
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
-
Bronny James declares for NBA draft
Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.
-
Canada out of the gates with a 4-1 win over Finland in women's world hockey
Canada opened the women's world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Thursday.
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 shooting death in Grand Forks, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge nearly a year after a 33-year-old man was shot dead in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, according to police.
-
Toxic drug supply claimed 177 lives in B.C. in February, coroners service says
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
-
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0 in New York home opener behind Clement's tiebreaking pinch homer
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
BREAKING Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
New pay system adds to administrative burden, Ottawa doctors say
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse Here's how solar eclipses affect animals
With a solar eclipse just around the corner, there has been a lot of buzz about protecting your eyes from the sun's rays, but what about our fur-friends?
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Still 18,500 without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 18,500 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
'Severe weather' caused northwest power outages: Epcor
Severe weather caused power outages on Friday in three northwest industrial areas and a neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Man shoots himself during kidnapping: RCMP
Two people are facing charges after a kidnapping in Gods Lake Narrows.
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Puck set to drop on Game 5 for the Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers are hoping a win Friday night will give them the edge in their playoff series against the Erie Otters.
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'I'm frustrated': Sask. government cuts ties with legal clinic, CLASSIC
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Emergency crews attend multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9
Police have a section of Highway 9 closed for a serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.
-
Former Barrie councillor seeks millions in damages over alleged confidentiality breach
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
One person suffers serious injuries after Wyandotte Street robbery
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses available on Sunday
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 shooting death in Grand Forks, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge nearly a year after a 33-year-old man was shot dead in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, according to police.
-
Search for B.C. orca calf's pod, ahead of rescue that could occur next week: chief
Rescuers will be searching waters off Vancouver Island for the family of an orca calf stranded in a lagoon, in the hopes to reuniting them with the young whale after a rescue attempt that could happen next week.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
-
Alberta unemployment largely unchanged in March, continues to climb in Lethbridge
Alberta's unemployment rate remained steady last month, though both Calgary and Lethbridge saw more people out of work.
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. mother, daughter duo celebrate $1M Encore win
The mother and daughter duo, Helen Ackerland and Mary Hayward of Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.
Legos take over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.