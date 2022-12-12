Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies

Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.

His death was announced in the House of Commons by a fellow Winnipeg MP, Kevin Lamoureux.

"We all know Jim's passion for his country," he said.

The sombre announcement was met with gasps in the chamber, followed by a moment of silence. The House of Commons then adjourned for the day.

In a statement, his family said Carr "passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones."

First elected in 2015, Carr was into his third term as MP, while also battling multiple myeloma and kidney failure since 2019. As part of his treatment, Carr received dialysis, chemotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant.

"Over the past three years, he fought these diseases bravely and courageously with the incredible support of his staff, colleagues, and loved ones," said his family, thanking the doctors, nurses and medical staff for their care.

Between 2015 and 2019, Carr held the roles of natural resources minister, minister of international trade diversification, and as the special representative for the Prairies.

Following his diagnosis, Carr stepped back from cabinet, before returning as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Special Representative for the Prairies, with Trudeau at the time saying he was glad to have Carr back around the table, and to see him healthy.

He held this role—first given to him after the 2019 federal election saw the Liberals entirely wiped out of Saskatchewan and Alberta as a way to still have Liberal cabinet representation from the region—until Trudeau reconfigured his cabinet following the 2021 federal election.

"Right up until the very end of his remarkable life, he was fighting for Winnipeggers, Manitobans and Canadians," his family said in the statement. "As a dedicated elected official, business, and community leader in Manitoba for over 30 years, Jim was loved and respected by so many and we know he will be profoundly missed."

Carr was last in the Commons last week, where he oversaw the House passage of his private member’s bill, Bill C-235, Building a Green Prairie Economy. His family said focusing on this legislation and his cross-party effort "filled him with energy and kept his spirits high."

Reflecting on this, Deputy Speaker Chris D'Entremont said: "It just shows up how quickly things can change in our lives," passing on his condolences to his family, friends, and constituents.

On election night in 2021, Carr told CTV News Winnipeg that he was "very grateful" that his constituents had showed confidence in him serving them "a little while longer."

Prior to politics, Carr began his career with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra as an oboist, before working as a local journalist and columnist. He entered public life in 1988 when he was elected to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly to represent Fort Rouge. Carr then went on to become the founding CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba. He was also the founding co-chair of the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council.

His family said that his constituency office will remain open to continue serving the riding, until a new member of Parliament is elected.

Statement on the passing of the Hon. Jim Carr. pic.twitter.com/jRQ6m05ecQ — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) December 12, 2022

More to come.