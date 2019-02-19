OTTAWA – Several Liberal ministers voiced their praise and respect for Gerald Butts as they arrived on Parliament Hill for the first federal cabinet meeting since his high-profile resignation from Justin Trudeau's office on Monday.

"It's obviously a sad moment for me and Gerry’s many friends and people who really admire the tremendous work he's done for Canada. Having said that, you know, our work goes on," said Foreign Affairs Minister and Ontario MP Chrystia Freeland.

Public Services and Procurement Minister and B.C. MP Carla Qualtrough said she has worked closely with Butts and that he's a "good guy," who has "done a lot for our government."

"He's been remarkably effective at guiding this government towards the types of policies that make a big impact for Canadians," said Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Quebec MP Jean-Yves Duclos.

Butts, a longtime friend of the prime minister, resigned amid ongoing questions about alleged PMO interference in a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In a lengthy statement about his resignation, Butts denied the allegations that he or anyone in the PMO pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould -- who was the attorney general at the time -- to have federal prosecutors pursue a remediation agreement rather than criminal prosecution in the corruption and fraud case against the Quebec engineering and construction giant.

Butts said the allegation is distracting from the work Trudeau and his government are doing nine months out from the next federal election, and so it’s in the best interest of the office of the prime minister that he step aside.

"I have an enormous amount of respect for Gerry Butts and I know Gerry has an enormous amount of respect for Canadian institutions. My sense is that he’s decided, I think appropriately, to defend himself against people saying things that just aren't true," said Finance Minister and Ontario MP Bill Morneau.

Trudeau arrived at West Block for the cabinet meeting early on Tuesday and offered no comment on the departure of his closest adviser when asked by CTV News reporters both inside and outside the building.

Other than the handful of ministers who stopped to respond to reporters’ questions, the 35-member cabinet largely passed by without comment, some suggesting they'd speak at more length following the cabinet meeting.

"Clearly there's something that the Prime Minister’s trying to hide. For the past ten days he's been asking us to take his word for his version of events. There's clearly more here than he's willing to admit and its time Canadians got answers," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters on his way in to West Block.

Today, the NDP have put forward a motion that MPs are spending most of the day debating calling for the government to launch an independent public inquiry into the matter, and imploring the prime minister to waive solicitor-client privilege to allow Wilson-Raybould to speak.

To date Wilson-Raybould has cited that mechanism, given she was the former lawyer to the government, as the reason she has been able to comment on any of the allegations that have arisen before, and after her resignation from cabinet last week. She has since retained legal counsel to provide advice on speaking publicly.

This afternoon, the House Justice Committee is holding a closed-door meeting to discuss next steps for its probe of after last week's meeting saw the Liberal majority vote to limit the scope and witness list of its study into the case and the broader surrounding legal principals in a way that the opposition has characterized as a "cover-up."

Asked whether this scandal is taking away focus from the Liberals' legislative agenda--as there are just 59 House of Commons sitting days left in this Parliament—Government House Leader and Ontario MP Bardish Chagger said she will remain focused on passing bills.

As for whether or not the Liberal majority will support the opposition motion, it's something Chagger said she is "looking at."