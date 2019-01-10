OTTAWA – Longtime MP Scott Brison is resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and will not be seeing re-election this fall.

Brison is currently President of the Treasury Board, and has been a member of the Liberal caucus since 2003 when he crossed the floor from the Progressive Conservatives.

He has informed Trudeau of his decision, and said he is working to ensure a smooth transition, as his departure will likely trigger a cabinet shuffle to fill his ministerial vacancy.

First elected in June 1997, Brison has represented his Kings-Hants, N.S. riding for 22 years, and now says he wants to spend more time with his family.

“They say life begins at 50, well I’m 51 and ready for new challenges,” Brison said in a video posted to social media.

Brison said it was a “great honour” to represent his community, but is now ready to leave federal politics. He said he is proud of what the government has accomplished under Trudeau.

In a tweet, Trudeau thanked Brison for being a “tireless champion for the people of Nova Scotia and for Canada.”

Brison and his husband Maxime Saint-Pierre are fathers to twin girls Rose and Claire, who are four years old.

Brison said he and his family took stock over the holidays and made the decision together, based on three main reasons: he’s served seven terms, was ready for a change, and wants to spend more time with his family.

“Canada is one of the truly rare places in the world where a life like ours is possible,” Brison said.

Read my open letter to the people of Kings-Hants: https://t.co/kkznYRDnsG pic.twitter.com/QWOeOpxDsd — Scott Brison (@scottbrison) January 10, 2019