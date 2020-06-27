OTTAWA -- Canada is expected to send hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding towards an international effort to develop and fairly distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins a global fundraising effort today.

Trudeau is taking part this morning in another virtual international fundraiser, this one sponsored by the organization, Global Citizen, that is trying to raise $42.8 billion.

The money is to support organizations, health professionals and business in their efforts to develop a vaccine, as well as drug therapies and diagnostic tools to battle the pandemic.

Canada has already promised $850 million in a previous fundraiser that had a target of $11 billion.

Canadian aid agencies and advocacy groups say that whatever the government pledges, it will only be fraction of what is eventually needed to fight the pandemic and to ensure that when a vaccine is developed it reaches poor countries that don't have the ability to pay for it.

Global Citizen bills itself as the world's largest anti-poverty advocacy group, and it is organizing Saturday's pledging conference as well a star-studded evening concert that is to be livestreamed across the world.