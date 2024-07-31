Politics

    Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising

    OTTAWA -

    Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.

    Elections Canada released parties' financial returns for the period from April to June this year.

    The Liberals raised nearly $3.8 million in the second quarter, an increase from the nearly $3.1 million raised in the first quarter.

    Most of those donations came in before the Liberals' stunning late-June byelection loss in a long-held Toronto riding, so its impact is unclear.

    The Conservatives continue to bring in more money than all the other parties combined, though their fundraising fell from nearly $10.7 million during the first three months of the year to just over $9.8 million in the second quarter.

    The New Democrats raised nearly $1.3 million in the second quarter, a decrease of about $55,000 from the previous quarter, while the Bloc Quebecois raised just under $322,000, about $21,000 less.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

