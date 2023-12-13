Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Canada's vote at the United Nations General Assembly was a departure from its long-standing policy of voting alongside Israel at the international body, which on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to demand a humanitarian ceasefire.
The decision came amid conflict within Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over how to respond to the conflict triggered by an attack by Hamas militants in Israel on Oct. 7.
Addressing MPs and staff gathered at a holiday party Tuesday evening, Trudeau acknowledged the war was reverberating across the world and within the Liberal party.
He said he knows it has been “extremely difficult” for many and that he has been speaking with those who have been directly affected by the conflict.
Trudeau characterized what he called the “hard, but necessary conversations” happening with the party as a product of its diversity.
Hours earlier, Liberal member of Parliament Salma Zahid - who had helped organize an open letter signed by more than 20 other government MPs calling on Canada to press for a ceasefire - welcomed its vote.
She issued a statement after the vote Tuesday thanking her fellow MPs who “raised their voices for peace,” as well as thousands who took to the streets in “peaceful protest” to push for a ceasefire.
But other Liberal MPs, including Anthony Housefather and former public safety minister Marco Mendicino, said they disagreed with Canada's vote.
Housefather said on social media that a stop in hostilities requires Hamas, which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada, to release its hostages and said that it alone is responsible for the war.
“I disagree with our vote at the UN today.”
Mendicino, too, said he disagreed with Canada's position on the resolution.
“I do not support its call for Israel to agree to what is, effectively, an unconditional ceasefire. At present, that would only place in further jeopardy the safety and security of Israelis (and) Palestinians in Gaza.”
The latest war between Israel and Hamas began after the armed group's militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, including hundreds of civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage.
Israel retaliated with airstrikes and a military ground offensive on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, cutting off its access to many essential supplies. Local authorities say more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed.
The federal Conservatives called for Hamas to surrender unconditionally to Israel and release all hostages, and wouldn't directly address the vote on Tuesday.
But the NDP's foreign affairs critic, Heather McPherson, lauded the move and said it was “about time.”
Trudeau's government has faced massive pressure from Canadian Jewish and Muslim advocacy groups over its position.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday it was both “shocked and ”disgusted“ by Canada's UN vote, saying that the country was turning its back on the Jewish community and Israel's right to defend itself.
In explaining Canada's shift, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that while Canada believes in Israel's right to defend itself, it matters how it defends itself.
“What is unfolding before our eyes will only enhance the cycle of violence,” she told reporters Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
