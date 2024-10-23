Politics

    • Liberal caucus meeting underway with a number of MPs set to ask Trudeau to step down

    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s caucus is meeting this morning for its weekly gathering, this time with much higher stakes, as an evolving number of MPs is expected to confront the leader and ask him to step down.

    The highly anticipated meeting is underway behind closed doors. It comes after a group of MPs organized behind the scenes for the last two weeks to ask the prime minister to reconsider his political future at the helm of the Liberal Party.

    It’s unclear exactly how many MPs are part of the effort to oust him, though sources involved in organizing the letter tell CTV News it’s at least twenty.

    Many MPs and cabinet ministers have also said they support the prime minister.

    While some have been more overt — including longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed on Monday he’d signed a letter asking Trudeau to resign — some have tiptoed around the issue, refusing to directly say whether they support the prime minister, and saying instead this is an opportunity for a caucus discussion.

    The Liberals have faced lacklustre polling numbers for more than a year, sometimes trailing behind the Conservatives by more than 20 points.

    Plus, two recent significant byelection losses in traditionally safe Liberal seats, coupled with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, have led to a more precarious Parliament. Minority government dynamics are in play, as is a looming ultimatum from the Bloc Québécois to potentially work with the other parties to topple the Liberals if they don’t ensure two Bloc-led bills become law.

    On his way into Wednesday’s meeting, Liberal MP Ken McDonald said when he signed the pledge, it was “on top of a clean page,” but he’s under the impression that about 20 MPs have also signed on.

    “I think caucus is nervous because of the polling that's been constantly going down in favour of Liberals,” he said, adding he hopes to stay in caucus until the next election, at which point he will not be running again.

    He said voting with the Opposition is an option going forward, depending on the results from today’s meeting, but that it’s not something he’s currently considering.

    Trudeau arrived for the meeting an hour and a half early, with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder, smiling at reporters and wishing them a “good day,” though he didn’t stop for questions.

    He has insisted he’ll lead the party into the next election, and when asked directly on Tuesday whether he’s worried about his leadership, he replied simply “No.”

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, said on Tuesday she is “more confident” than ever, based on conversations she’s had in the last couple days, that “the vast majority of Liberal MPs support the prime minister.”

    The decision on whether to step down is ultimately up to Trudeau, with no formal mechanism in place that caucus can use to force him out.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, Rachel Hanes, and Noah Wachter

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut

    The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News