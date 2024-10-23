Liberal caucus meeting underway with a number of MPs set to ask Trudeau to step down

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s caucus is meeting this morning for its weekly gathering, this time with much higher stakes, as an evolving number of MPs is expected to confront the leader and ask him to step down.

The highly anticipated meeting is underway behind closed doors. It comes after a group of MPs organized behind the scenes for the last two weeks to ask the prime minister to reconsider his political future at the helm of the Liberal Party.

It’s unclear exactly how many MPs are part of the effort to oust him, though sources involved in organizing the letter tell CTV News it’s at least twenty.

Many MPs and cabinet ministers have also said they support the prime minister.

While some have been more overt — including longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed on Monday he’d signed a letter asking Trudeau to resign — some have tiptoed around the issue, refusing to directly say whether they support the prime minister, and saying instead this is an opportunity for a caucus discussion.

The Liberals have faced lacklustre polling numbers for more than a year, sometimes trailing behind the Conservatives by more than 20 points.

Plus, two recent significant byelection losses in traditionally safe Liberal seats, coupled with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, have led to a more precarious Parliament. Minority government dynamics are in play, as is a looming ultimatum from the Bloc Québécois to potentially work with the other parties to topple the Liberals if they don’t ensure two Bloc-led bills become law.

On his way into Wednesday’s meeting, Liberal MP Ken McDonald said when he signed the pledge, it was “on top of a clean page,” but he’s under the impression that about 20 MPs have also signed on.

“I think caucus is nervous because of the polling that's been constantly going down in favour of Liberals,” he said, adding he hopes to stay in caucus until the next election, at which point he will not be running again.

He said voting with the Opposition is an option going forward, depending on the results from today’s meeting, but that it’s not something he’s currently considering.

Trudeau arrived for the meeting an hour and a half early, with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder, smiling at reporters and wishing them a “good day,” though he didn’t stop for questions.

He has insisted he’ll lead the party into the next election, and when asked directly on Tuesday whether he’s worried about his leadership, he replied simply “No.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, said on Tuesday she is “more confident” than ever, based on conversations she’s had in the last couple days, that “the vast majority of Liberal MPs support the prime minister.”

The decision on whether to step down is ultimately up to Trudeau, with no formal mechanism in place that caucus can use to force him out.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, Rachel Hanes, and Noah Wachter