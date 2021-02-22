Liberal cabinet to abstain from vote on declaring China's treatment of Uighurs a genocide
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 1:47PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 22, 2021 1:50PM EST
Share:
OTTAWA --
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet will abstain from a House of Commons vote to formally label China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims a genocide, CTV News has confirmed.
The vote is expected to take place after question period on Monday. All opposition leaders have indicated their parties will vote in favour of the Conservative motion.
More to come…
With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer
RELATED IMAGES