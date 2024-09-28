LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
“I’m not someone who really likes to talk about myself or my personal life either,” St-Onge said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
The Quebec MP said she decided to speak publicly about her parental leave because she has "a responsibility to continue the fight" for LGBTQ2S+ rights.
St-Onge smiled as she described "the joy" of soon welcoming a baby into her life, which she described as “an incredible experience that many humans go through and that some take for granted."
Her wife's pregnancy is going very well, St-Onge said, with a due date in November. The timing, though unplanned, is almost perfect as the House of Commons will rise for the holidays in mid-December, she added.
St-Onge plans to leave Ottawa and work virtually starting in early November. She will be able to attend debates in the House of Commons and vote remotely, as well as take part in cabinet and ministerial committee meetings, and make decisions as a minister.
"After the birth, I'll definitely be reducing my public presence for a few weeks, but I'll still be voting until the House rises," she said.
St-Onge is not naming her wife in order to protect her privacy and spare her partner from the hateful comments and emails the minister receives from people she says are "trying to silence us." She pointed to an increase in hate crimes against LGBTQ2S+ people in Canada in recent years.
A union leader for many years, St-Onge was first elected in 2021 in the riding of Brome — Missisquoi in Quebec's Eastern Townships. She said she's committed to fight for people who feel abandoned, and said the Liberals want "to see our society progress and be more respectful of differences."
St-Onge claimed that Liberal governments have been responsible for many advances in the rights of LGBTQ2S+ people in Canada, starting with the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1969 by the government of former prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau. At the time, Trudeau famously quipped that "there's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation."
In 2005, former prime minister Paul Martin's Liberal government legalized gay marriage. "I got married that summer," St-Onge said.
Since forming government in 2015, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have banned conversion therapy and removed the ban on blood donations from gay men.
St-Onge accused Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives of being "the most retrograde" party in Canada, claiming they are "very focused on religious values … and want to see the country move backward" on social issues, including abortion.
In response, the Opposition leader's office said that St-Onge's "outrageous claims reveal the deep desperation of Justin Trudeau and his struggling Liberals," and said the Liberals are "lying to divert attention from the misery they have inflicted on Canadians through their disastrous policies."
"Progress means accepting that people's — and parties' — views can change," spokesperson Marion Ringuette said in an email.
She pointed to Poilievre's first speech as Conservative leader, in which he said that Canada is a country "where it doesn't matter who you love."
In June 2023, he said during a press conference that he wanted to make Canada "the freest country in the world … for everybody, including gays and lesbians."
Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman is the only other openly lesbian member of Parliament. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault is the only other cabinet minister from the LGBTQ2S+ community.
According to the Hill Times, other LGBTQ2S+ MPs include New Democrats Blake Desjarlais and Randall Garrison, Liberals Rob Oliphant and Seamus O'Regan, and Conservative Eric Duncan.
In March 1987, former deputy prime minister Sheila Copps was the first MP in the country's history to give birth while in office.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
