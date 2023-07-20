Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter (23 per cent) of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to new survey data from Ipsos.
The survey, conducted on behalf of the Montreal Economic Institute, also found 64 per cent of people think the government is doing an ineffective job allocating funds to address important problems, while 13 per cent said they don't know or preferred not to answer.
More than half of Canadians (55 per cent) said the government spends too much money, while 27 per cent think it is an acceptable level, according to the poll. Only nine per cent of Canadians said government spending is too low, while another nine per cent said they don't know or preferred not to answer.
The majority of those surveyed (67 per cent) think they pay too much money in income tax, while one per cent think they don’t pay enough. According to Ipsos, 65 per cent of men and 70 per cent of women believe the amount they pay in income tax is too high. Younger Canadians (aged 18 to 34) are more likely to think taxes are too high (72 per cent) compared to Canadians aged 55 and older (63 per cent).
The poll also found most people (63 per cent) are unhappy with the accountability and transparency of the government's spending practices—31 per cent said they were satisfied with them.
The poll gauged Canadians' thoughts on carbon pricing, which people are generally slightly more likely to dislike. Ipsos says 25 per cent of Canadians strongly oppose it and another 20 per cent somewhat oppose it—in total, 41 per cent of people said they support carbon pricing while 45 per cent oppose it. Fifteen per cent of people said they don't know or preferred not to answer. According to the data, 68 per cent of people from Atlantic Canada oppose carbon pricing, while 47 per cent of Quebecers support it.
More than six in ten Canadians think higher government spending over the past three years is causing higher levels of inflation, while 26 per cent disagree. A similar amount of men (26 per cent) and women (25 per cent) said they disagree that government spending is driving inflation up.
TAXING THE RICH
A third of Canadians (33 per cent) believe people who earn more than $250,000 per year can be considered rich, while just over a quarter (27 per cent) say it should be people who make more than $500,000 per year. According to the survey, to be considered a rich person, 17 per cent of people said you need to make more than $100,000, 16 per cent said more than $1 million and seven per cent said more than $5 million.
Ipsos data also shows 71 per cent of Canadians say increasing corporate taxes will drive up prices for consumers, 80 per cent of people from Quebec feel the same, while 24 per cent of people from Ontario disagree. Sixty-one per cent of Canadians say higher taxes will discourage wealthy people from staying in Canada, a similar percentage of people across all regions agree.
However, more than 43 per cent of people believe the rich should pay more than half of their income in taxes while 33 per cent say the rich pay their fair share. Western Canadians were more likely to disagree that the rich should pay 50 per cent of their income in tax, and 35 per cent of people from the same region say the rich shouldn't be taxed further. Sixty-nine per cent of people aged 55 and older say the rich do not pay their fair share of taxes in Canada, while just under half (49 per cent) of people aged 18 to 34 agree.
METHODOLOGY
These are the findings of an online Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of the Montreal Economic Institute. A sample of 1,020 Canadian residents aged 18 years and over was interviewed between the June 29th and July 3rd, 2023. Weighting according to age, gender and region was employed to ensure that the sample's composition is representative of the overall population according to the latest census information. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 , of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults been polled. Some totals may not add up to 100 per cent due to rounding.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Canada
-
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
-
Toronto hosts informal gathering to mark 5 years since Danforth shooting
Survivors of the Danforth shooting and their families are expected to be among those who gather today to mark five years since the deadly attack in Toronto's Greektown.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia
Thunderstorms brought rainfall in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour, flooding parts of Nova Scotia Friday.
World
-
Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow
Russian security forces on Saturday killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in the suburbs of Moscow and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin.
-
A wildfire is raging out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations
A large blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.
-
Hundreds of thousands march in Israel. Former security chiefs beg Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul
Tens of thousands of protesters marched into Jerusalem on Saturday evening and hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities in a last-ditch show of force aimed at blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
Tensions flared again in Iraq on Saturday over a series of recent protests in Europe involving the desecration of the Quran, Islam's holy book, which sparked a debate over the balance between freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.
-
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
-
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday to demand the immediate arrest of anyone who took part in the harrowing May assault of two women who were paraded around naked and molested by a mob in an attack that was caught on video.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bennett, who died at 96 on Friday, was indeed "the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century," as Charles J. Gans wrote for The Associated Press. Yet that summation befits a man frozen in time, consigned to a specific era, and Tony Bennett was anything but that.
-
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
-
Not every version of Barbie and her friends was a hit. Check out these flops
There's nothing Barbie has loved more in her 64 years in the toy world than to keep reinventing herself. But along her journey, Barbie and her crew have delivered a few head-scratching moments too.
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi capped the opening night with his new club with a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.
-
Canadian diving team hopes to use world championships near misses as motivation
The Canadian diving team didn't win as many medals as it might've liked at the FINA World Aquatics Championships, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, says one of its coaches.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.