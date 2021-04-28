LeBlanc: Feds 'not considering' prioritizing J&J COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to hotspots
Power Play Chase Producer
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 6:20PM EDT
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 6:20PM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday the federal government is not considering changing its per capita vaccine delivery formula to target COVID-19 hotspots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Canada received its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses Wednesday.
LeBlanc told Evan Solomon the provinces and territories asked the federal government for a per capita approach to vaccine distribution.
Watch LeBlanc explain why in the video above.
RELATED IMAGES