'Leave immediately': Joly urges Canadians to flee Ethiopia
Published Friday, November 26, 2021 11:51AM EST
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly urged Canadians on Friday to leave Ethiopia immediately, saying Canada was very worried by the "rapidly deteriorating security situation."
In a statement, Joly said the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remained open. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region have been fighting for more than a year.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Kevin Liffey)