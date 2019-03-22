

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- It was back to the future at a United Conservative campaign rally in Calgary where leader Jason Kenney stirred up the crowd by talking about the old national energy program.

Kenney reminded supporters last night that the NEP brought in by former prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 1980 ravaged Alberta's energy industry and economy.

And he says the policies of Alberta's NDP government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been doing the same thing.

Kenney says Premier Rachel Notley has sold Alberta out to the federal Liberals and it is time for a bright new day under his leadership.

Notley was also in the key election battleground city, firing up her supporters at her own rally by promising to protect education and health care and promoting her plan to diversify the economy.

Notley says there is no place for right-wing extremism, racism or hate in Alberta, especially in the legislature.

She says she doesn't believe Kenney is racist, but says his party has a problem with racism.