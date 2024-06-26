Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
Lawyers are trying to get in touch with hundreds of thousands of people who are owed money through a class-action lawsuit against Veterans Affairs.
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
The government reached a settlement in January that is worth up to $817 million.
The problem was uncovered when the ombud looked over the department's paperwork after the government made changes to the disability award in 2016.
It discovered Veterans Affairs had been failing to factor in the provincial basic tax credit in calculating provincial income tax, but when the department later realized and corrected the error, it did not notify or reimburse people who were underpaid.
At the time, the ombud believed around 270,000 veterans were shortchanged some $165 million in what it deemed an "accounting error." The department pledged to issue corrective payments in 2018.
Michel Drapeau's firm was among five law firms that eventually brought the class-action lawsuit in 2019.
The suit also claimed that Veterans Affairs had made other miscalculations, including failing to index payments to inflation.
"When we looked at it, we found in fact there were significantly more benefits that had not been properly indexed over a longer period," he said.
Drapeau said the miscalculations actually went on for 21 years, from 2003 to 2023, meaning the number of eligible veterans was significantly more than initially believed.
Around 117,000 military and RCMP veterans who have a benefits or payment relationship with Veterans Affairs will get payouts from the department directly before December.
Another 215,000 eligible people have since died, and Drapeau said if their surviving family members don't file a claim they will miss out on the payment.
The eligible claimants could be surviving spouses, common-law spouses, children, parents, siblings, nieces or nephews, or the veteran's estate.
"We're trying every means possible to let them know," Drapeau said.
He said they've already launched a search for people on social media, through advertising campaigns and by contacting the Royal Canadian Legion. In addition, a mailout has been sent to the last known addresses of around 200,000 people.
On average, claims are worth about $2,500. According to the Federal Court settlement, 40 people are eligible for payments over $35,000 but most payments are less than $5,000.
Management and consulting firm KPMG has been hired to help people file their claims, which can be done online.
The federal government is responsible for the cost of administration of the claims and KPMG is not getting funding from the settlement itself.
The deadline to file a claim is March 19, 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
DEVELOPING Coup attempt underway in Bolivia as president urges people to mobilize against it
Armoured vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup, insisted he stands firm and urged people to mobilize.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
