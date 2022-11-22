Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection

One of the lawyers representing the core "Freedom Convoy" organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.

Commissioner Paul Rouleau instructed security to remove Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller, after arguing over federal government redactions to documents, and an attempt to have a ministerial staffer added to the witness list.

Miller, who has taken the lead in questioning witnesses from the perspective of the protesters, was trying to have Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s director of communications Alexander Cohen—who was present at the commission on Tuesday— testify before the commission.

First raising this request when the commission took a break during Mendicino's testimony, the commissioner told him that if he wanted to have a last-minute witness added to the roster, he needed to make his submission in writing.

Miller then tried again after the break to make his case before the commission, prompting Rouleau to quickly interject. A back and forth ensued in which Miller noted he already had outstanding written applications related to federal government document redactions that the commissioner has "refused to rule on."

This resulted in Rouleau calling for a brief break in proceedings and asking security to "deal with" Miller, who was then escorted out.

Here is what Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller said after being removed from the inquiry. As per process- commissioner is requiring him to make motions in writing. Miller is unhappy about that pic.twitter.com/5Pakzyuhr2 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 22, 2022

Speaking with reporters outside the Library and Archives Canada building, where the hearings are taking place, Miller questioned the direction the commission was heading.

"The Government of Canada has continuously and every day dropped hundreds of documents on the parties, and the parties [to the inquiry] are frustrated. It is not just myself," Miller said. "They have tried to turn this entire proceeding into an inquiry about the failures of [former Ottawa police] chief Sloly as opposed to actually about the invocation of the Emergencies Act."

Miller restated his concerns around the degree of redactions placed on certain documents turned over to the commission, saying the duty he has to his clients is "to uncover the truth." He then veered into unsubstantiated and refuted claims about certain individuals' presence within the protests until one of his clients, convoy organizer Tamara Lich, pulled him away.

Hours later, after Rouleau largely dismissed Freedom Corp.'s application to access to unredacted versions of federal documents, Miller was permitted back into the hearing room to cross-examine Mendicino.

"Before I start, I apologize for talking over you earlier today," Miller said to Rouleau.

More to come.