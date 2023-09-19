Politics

    • Lawyer raises Jordan concerns in 'Freedom Convoy' case as delays drag on

    OTTAWA -

    The defence lawyer for one of the “Freedom Convoy” organizers says she will need to consider asking for the case to be dismissed if his trial continues to be plagued with delays.

    Chris Barber and Tamara Lich were arrested last year on Feb. 17 in the final days of the convoy protest that clogged the streets of Ottawa in demonstration against COVID-19 public health measures.

     

    They were co-accused of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief and other offences.

    The trial began Sept. 5, and was scheduled to run for 16 days - but it's been slow moving, and court has so far only finished the testimony of three witnesses.

    The original timeline now appears to be all but impossible, as the judge looks for more trial dates in October and November.

    Barber's lawyer Diane Magas says if the delays continue, she will need to consider making a Jordan application, which stipulates that any person charged with a crime has the right to be tried within a reasonable time.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023. 

