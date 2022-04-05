Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced a bill today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill is expected to be modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google pay for news content on their platforms.

Rodriguez has previously said the bill is a priority, and that it will help support Canada's media industry and combat fake news circulating on the internet.

The online news law will create a framework for professional media outlets to collectively negotiate compensation deals with online platforms.

Rodriguez said in the last 15 years, about 450 Canadian news outlets have closed, with the vast chunk of advertising revenues going to big digital companies.

At a virtual conference in February, the minister said the bill being prepared would help preserve Canada's independent media, which he said is "in crisis."

The text of the bill is not immediately available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.