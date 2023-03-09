Law delaying expansion of assisted dying regime to March 2024 passes

OTTAWA -

A Liberal bill to delay the planned expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime has passed third reading in the Senate.

The expansion, which was originally slated for March 17, would include people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.

Justice Minister David Lametti announced the delay in February, saying more time was needed to ensure health-care professionals and Canadian society were prepared for the expansion.

That will now happen one year later, in March 2024.

Federal officials say the delay will allow more time to develop practice standards and assessment guidelines for complex assisted-dying requests.

While all parties supported the delay, the Conservatives are calling for the expansion to be scrapped altogether.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.