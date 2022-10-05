Lametti says gov't trying to find 'right solution' to deal with Afghan aid barriers
Justice Minister David Lametti says changing the Criminal Code is one option -- but not the only one -- to fix an issue that aid groups say is barring them from helping desperate Afghans.
Humanitarian groups say they are unable to provide assistance to people in need because of fear they could face reprisals under Canada's terror laws, which list the Taliban as a terrorist entity.
Organizations told MPs in the spring that Global Affairs Canada said they wouldn't be able to pay a driver to deliver food or supplies because doing so would incur taxes sent to the Taliban.
Lametti says amending the Criminal Code is only one option on the table, and pledged the government will do its best to find the "right solution," but he didn't offer timelines.
Sen. Ratna Omidvar says the situation in Afghanistan is beyond urgent and the government should by now have plans in place to offer some kind of exemption.
Omidvar says she plans to press Lametti on the matter when he is set to appear before the Senate later today.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Canadian man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for NetWalker ransomware attacks
A U.S. court has sentenced a Canadian man to 20 years in prison for his role in a number of cyberattacks involving the ransomware NetWalker.
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas.
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
Canada
-
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
-
12 days after Fiona, more than 16,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 16,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Price at the gas pumps hold no surprise this morning; national average rises slightly
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.
-
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
World
-
Moderate earthquake injures 580 people in northwest Iran
An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.4 struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and Iranian state media reported that some 580 people were injured.
-
U.K.'s Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the 'disruption' will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain.
-
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.
-
Canadian man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for NetWalker ransomware attacks
A U.S. court has sentenced a Canadian man to 20 years in prison for his role in a number of cyberattacks involving the ransomware NetWalker.
-
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran.
-
Suspect found in Sikh family's kidnapping in California; victims still missing
A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an eight-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing.
Politics
-
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
-
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
-
Lametti says gov't trying to find 'right solution' to deal with Afghan aid barriers
Justice Minister David Lametti says changing the Criminal Code is one option -- but not the only one -- to fix an issue that aid groups say is barring them from helping desperate Afghans.
Health
-
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
-
-
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.
-
Smacked asteroid's debris trail nearly 10,000 km long
The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of kilometres of debris from the impact.
-
Elon Musk may want a WeChat for the world, but it won't be easy to build
Elon Musk is taking inspiration from China's top social media platform, WeChat, while planning a future for Twitter. And while he has shared very few details of his ambition for an app for everything, experts say it won't be easy to achieve.
Entertainment
-
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?
-
Kanye West called out by Jaden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words 'White Lives Matter' were written on the back in large lettering.
-
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
Business
-
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
-
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said.
-
Top EU official vows to 'stress test' pipelines after leaks
The head of the European Union's executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Lifestyle
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan
Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain's King Charles III was ushered to the ferry's pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbour on Tuesday escorted by police boats.
Sports
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
-
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
-
Marathon at 2024 Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill
The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will include a strength-draining 438 metres of uphill racing, a punishing test of endurance that organizers proudly described Wednesday as "a challenge without precedent."
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Price at the gas pumps hold no surprise this morning; national average rises slightly
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.
-
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.