Labour board orders rail workers back on the job, as Teamsters vow to appeal
The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways.
The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposes binding arbitration on the parties following an unprecedented work stoppage at Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City that halted freight shipments and snarled commutes across the country.
The ruling comes after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon directed the arm's-length tribunal on Thursday afternoon to begin the arbitration process, saying the parties were at an impasse and Canadian businesses and trade relationships were at stake.
The Teamsters union representing the roughly 9,300 affected workers challenged the government's move, but on Saturday evening the board said it had no authority to decide whether the minister's directive was valid.
"The board has concluded that, in this case, it has no discretion or ability to refuse to implement, in whole or in part, the minister's directions or to modify their terms," wrote chairwoman Ginette Brazeau in a pair of rulings.
Brazeau ordered the two companies and the conductors, dispatchers and yard workers concerned to resume operations starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
On top of ending the lockout and simultaneous strike at CPKC, the ruling voids the 72-hour strike notice to CN the union issued on Friday morning.
Teamsters said it will comply with the tribunal's decision but plans to appeal the ruling in court, arguing it "sets a dangerous precedent."
"It signals to corporate Canada that large companies need only stop their operations for a few hours, inflict short-term economic pain and the federal government will step in to break a union," said Paul Boucher, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.
"The rights of Canadian workers have been significantly diminished today," he said in a release.
Canada's largest railway said it aims to ramp up shipments as quickly as possible.
"Over the last nine months, CN negotiated in good faith to reach a deal at the table. The company consistently proposed offers with better pay, improved rest, more predictable schedules and a voluntary mobile workforce," it said in a release.
"While CN is disappointed an agreement could not be reached at the bargaining table, the company is satisfied that this order effectively ends the unpredictability that has been negatively impacting supply chains for months."
The labour board ruled that binding arbitration will kick off on Aug. 29.
Cargo traffic and some commuter lines across Canada came to a standstill on Thursday when CN and CPKC locked out workers after months of increasingly acrimonious contract talks failed to yield a deal.
It marked the first time simultaneous work stoppages struck the railways.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
German police arrest suspect in stabbing rampage, official says
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German town of Solingen has been taken into police custody, a state official told German television on Saturday, some 24 hours after the attack that killed three people.
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
Tugboats free grounded cargo ship blocking traffic in St. Lawrence Seaway
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
-
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
-
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
Astronauts stuck in space to return home early next year: NASA
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.
-
German police arrest suspect in stabbing rampage, official says
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German town of Solingen has been taken into police custody, a state official told German television on Saturday, some 24 hours after the attack that killed three people.
Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search
Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday.
-
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza on the eve of high-level ceasefire talks in Egypt
Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, health workers said Saturday, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for high-level ceasefire talks in neighbouring Egypt.
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.
-
French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue
French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern France city of la Grande-Motte on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
-
Storm clouds still heavy around Liberals as cabinet meets for retreat in Halifax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
-
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at airport in France
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
-
National security agencies should detail how they're using AI: federal advisory body
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
-
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
-
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
-
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Waterloo Region embraces inaugural Caribana Ignite street party
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
-
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
-
Who pays for the wedding? Traditional etiquette doesn't always hold
Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There's no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings.
Francis loses no-hitter bid late, helps lead Blue Jays to 3-1 victory over Angels
Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
-
Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man and has time to become the first member of 50-50 club
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He is the sixth player ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
-
Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position for F1's Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
-
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
-
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
-
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
-
Search continues for man wanted for murder in deaths of two female relatives in Etobicoke
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Western Canadian pin collectors gather in Calgary to trade, buy and sell
Pin collecting, like any hobby, starts off with just one; but often leads to hundreds as interest and enthusiasm to find something unique grows.
-
Calgary police chief gets dunked to help underpriviledged children enjoy the day of their lifetimes
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld took one for the team Saturday at a fundraising event that gives underprivileged children a day at a California theme park.
Two tornadoes confirmed during storms southeast of Ottawa Wednesday
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
-
-
Human remains found after house fire west of Renfrew
The remains of one person were found after a house fire west of the Town of Renfrew early Friday morning.
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Tugboats free grounded cargo ship blocking traffic in St. Lawrence Seaway
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
-
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
'Butter, crayfish, salt': How you can take advantage of an urban crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Murder charge laid in killing on Gift Lake Métis Settlement
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of a Gift Lake Métis Settlement man on Friday.
-
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
Halifax streets and rotary closed until Monday
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
-
Premier Higgs 'strongly objects' to naming of nurses in Horizon Health lawsuit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement strongly objecting to legal tactics that personally name health-care professionals in lawsuits.
-
'I don't want to move': N.B. residents concerned by covered bridge closures
The Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge may not be the longest covered bridge in New Brunswick, but its closure is a big deal to Hilyard and Sylvia Rossiter.
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
-
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
-
Broken elevator leaves Steinbach residents ‘trapped’ in suites
Some tenants in an affordable housing building in Steinbach, Man., are having trouble accessing their suites because of a broken elevator.
This hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan
Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.
-
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
-
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
Waterloo Region embraces inaugural Caribana Ignite street party
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
-
Three injured after vehicle crashes into Saskatoon house
Three people were sent to hospital after a single vehicle crashed into a house in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after crash near Espanola
The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Traveller Information Service says Highway 17 has reopened after being closed Saturday afternoon due to a collision.
London Brewery packed as Home County Music Festival returns for one-day event
It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.
-
Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
-
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
Big crowds turn out for annual Rama First Nation Powwow
In celebration of culture and community, an annual powwow drew thousands to the Rama First Nation this weekend.
-
Police search for suspect in early morning robbery investigation
Investigators have released images of a suspect connected to an early morning robbery in Gravenhurst.
-
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Former Sears employees reunite for parking lot BBQ as demolition of Devonshire Mall 'landmark' continues
With the backdrop of concrete rubble amid ongoing demolition, former employees of the Sears store in Devonshire Mall — which closed in 2018 — joined together to reminisce about the glory days of working at the store. A group of ex-staffers, including some who worked there since the store opened in 1970, held a "celebration of life" BBQ in the rear Sears parking lot to honour their time there.
-
VIDEO Young drivers share innovative ideas to combat distracted driving at road safety event
With distracted driving posing a serious threat to the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, young drivers are sharing their ideas on how to reduce road collisions and fatalities related to it.
-
Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Canadian side of Sault lock closed due to 'mechanical issue'
Boaters looking to pass through the recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will need to change their plans for the time being.
-
Two new out-of-control fires reported Friday in the northeast
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
-
Big plans moving forward for former Mill Market in the Sault
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.