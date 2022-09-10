King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony

OTTAWA -

King Charles III has been proclaimed Canada's new head of state at an accession ceremony attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in Ottawa.

Trudeau and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council met prior to the ceremony today as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim the new sovereign.

The Prime Minister then signed the order-in-council and the proclamation for the accession in the presence of the Governor General at the same table used by Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her first official visit to Canada in October 1957.

The accession ceremony at Rideau Hall comes as the federal government prepares a series of events to commemorate the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

Officials are waiting for public confirmation of when her state funeral will be held in London before announcing the date of Canada's national commemoration ceremony for the Queen.

Protocol calls for 10 days of mourning following the Queen's death, but the rules around the actual funeral are not as rigid.

The Canadian flag is raised to mark the accession of the new sovereign. But, it will be immediately half-masted for the remainder of the official mourning period. God Save the King plays during the gun salute

