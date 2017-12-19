

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Bill Morneau says the federal government's spring budget will focus on improving the economic success of women, finding ways for science to help the economy over the long haul and preparing workers for the rapidly changing job market.

The finance minister shared some of the core themes of his next budget plan in an interview with The Canadian Press.

These subjects will sound familiar as the government prepares a budget designed to build upon commitments in its two previous fiscal blueprints.

The document is expected to emphasize gender equality and lay out government efforts to boost the labour-force participation of women.

Morneau said making it easier for women play a bigger role in the job market will not only help families, it will also boost economic growth.

"We're looking towards a budget that's going to very clearly focus on how we can help all Canadians, but we're specifically thinking about: how do we make sure that we have strong outcomes for women in our economy?" he said.

"That's going to be a central focus of what we're trying to achieve."

He said he pushed his provincial counterparts at a recent finance ministers' meeting to follow this kind of gender-based budgeting approach -- and he believes the idea is gaining some traction in the provinces.

Another "key element" under examination ahead of the budget is how science can play a role in building a solid economic foundation over the long term, he added.

Morneau and Science Minister Kirsty Duncan participated in a pre-budget roundtable with leading scientists last Friday at the Royal Ontario Museum.

In past budgets, the Liberal government has made major investments in science and post-secondary education. The upcoming budget is expected to build on those.

For the ongoing pre-budget period, the government also has in hand an April report on the state of science in Canada.

In the document, an independent panel said the system urgently needed more funding as well as new thinking. The review, led by former University of Toronto president David Naylor, called for $1.3 billion in new money for science programs and an overhaul to the way research is overseen.

The spring budget, Morneau said, will also contain measures to ensure people have the skills for jobs of the future, especially with so many technological changes on the horizon. The government has made big financial commitments aimed at boosting innovative firms in Canada and Morneau said he would like to focus investments to ensure more workers have the skills to fill those new jobs.

"Some of those issues are really animating what we're trying to achieve in 2018 and beyond," he said