OTTAWA -- Liberal MP Kent Hehr says he is reflecting on the allegations of sexual misconduct he is facing and is calling for "due process" as the investigation into his alleged behaviour unfolds.

Hehr -- who was federal minister for sport and persons with disabilities but resigned from cabinet pending the outcome of the investigation -- issued a statement Wednesday on the matter.

In the statement, he says he has spent the last few weeks recovering at home from a seizure, and during this time he's "reflected on the important #MeToo movement, and on the nature of the accusations brought forward."

Hehr said he is committed to the process and is confident in the outcome of the investigation, but says it’s important there is "due process."

"I want this investigation to be effective, comprehensive, and welcoming to those who need to be heard."

To help this, he says he will not be speaking about the issue until it has concluded, but will continue to represent his Calgary Centre constituents in the meantime.

His resignation from cabinet came amid women coming forward with allegations about his behaviour, both during his time in Ottawa and when he was a member of the Alberta legislature.

None of the allegations against Hehr have been proven in court.