

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- Liberal MP Kent Hehr is recovering at home in Calgary after being admitted to hospital on Friday for a seizure.

The seizure was caused by hyponatremia, which can occur when the sodium level in your blood is abnormally low, his office said Tuesday.

Hehr resigned from cabinet on Thursday, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

His office said Hehr is expected to make a full recovery.