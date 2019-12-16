TORONTO -- In an interview airing tonight on CTV National News with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is “not as serious about fighting climate change.”

Watch “One-on-one with the prime minister” tonight on CTV National News

Trudeau said he and Kenney have found common ground on ways to help struggling Albertans, but said they continue to have a difference of opinion when it comes to the environment.

“The issue I disagree with Mr. Kenney on is the issue of whether or not we have to be active in fighting climate change,” he said.

“Mr. Kenney does not seem to be as serious about fighting climate change and I think that’s an area that we’re going to have to agree to disagree, because I’m not backing off.”

During the interview, Trudeau also defends Canada’s economic health, despite reports from the Bank of Canada suggesting little growth.

“We’ve been consistent that investing in people, investing in training, investing in innovation, investing in supporting people to buy their first homes or have more affordable transit is the way of creating opportunities for people,” Trudeau said.

“That focus on people has worked for the past four years and is what we’re going to continue doing with partners across the country.”

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent, as it’s been for more than a year.

The central bank said that recession concerns have been “waning,” but “ongoing trade conflicts and related uncertainty are still weighing on global economic activity, and remain the biggest source of risk to the outlook."