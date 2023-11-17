Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello.
Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
He says it's essential that Canada and China keep working toward creating what Trudeau calls constructive dialogue.
The two leaders shared a brief encounter Thursday when they stood elbow-to-elbow for the family photo at the APEC summit in San Francisco.
Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden have been the talk of the summit all week after their closely watched four-hour meeting Wednesday.
Trudeau calls that meeting an important and positive development not only for U.S.-China relations, but for the broader world at large.
Canada and China "need to keep our officials and teams working together to try and create constructive dialogue around issues that matter to us individually, but also matter to the world," Trudeau said.
"This is part of the ongoing engagement that Canada needs to have around the world, including with countries we disagree with."
Biden and Xi agreed to resume communications between their respective militaries, a channel that went largely dormant after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022.
As a result, the Pentagon was unable to liaise with its Chinese counterparts earlier this year when a spy balloon drifted through North American airspace.
Trudeau acknowledged that Canada's relations with China haven't exactly been warm recently either.
Beijing detained Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig for nearly three years, a move widely seen as retribution for Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou over the same period.
China meanwhile imposed multi-year bans on Canadian imports of meat and canola, claiming concerns about unspecified pests.
And a year after the Canadian government named China as a disruptive global force and declared Beijing as responsible for attempts at foreign interference, the Chinese government left Canada out as it loosened restrictions on group travel.
"We have always been very, very clear, going back years now, with our concerns around foreign interference, and we're going to continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe," Trudeau said.
"At the same time, we have to look for constructive ways to engage in the global economy, and China remains an important player."
In September, Ottawa appointed a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, with a mandate that singles out "China, Russia and other foreign states or nonstate actors."
Earlier this year, Conservative MP Michael Chong testified before a congressional committee about his experiences as a target of Chinese coercion and misinformation campaigns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
