Karina Gould making history as first cabinet minister to take maternity leave
Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 1:40PM EST
OTTAWA - Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould is about to become the first federal cabinet minister in history to take a maternity leave.
Gould is expecting her first child in early March and will go on maternity leave until at least May after the baby is born.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Treasury Board President Scott Brison will take over Gould's cabinet duties in her absence.
MPs and cabinet ministers do not pay into employment insurance and don't officially qualify for maternity leave, but can work out an arrangement with their party leadership to take time beyond the 21 days of medical leave afforded any MP.
Gould's spokeswoman says the minister will be in the House of Commons next week before returning to her home in Burlington to await the arrival of her baby.
Gould is the first-ever cabinet minister to have a baby in office, 31 years after Liberal Sheila Copps became the first woman to have a baby while a sitting MP.
PM has announced that when @karinagould takes parental leave, @scottbrison will act as Minister of Democratic Institutions. "We wish her well during this exciting time and look forward to welcoming her and her family back to Ottawa when the time is right for them," said Trudeau.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 9, 2018