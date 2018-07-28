

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with one of the Fab Five from Netflix’s smash hit “Queer Eye” for a special Pride-themed brunch.

Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and wine expert, will sit down with Trudeau at a brunch reception in Montreal in August. The pair is expected to discuss the “importance of Pride and Canada's contributions to the world today,” according to the Liberal party.

Trudeau’s party is using the event as a fundraiser. Anyone who donates to the party is entered for a chance to win return airfare and two passes to the event.

Porowski, who was born and raised in Montreal and attended Concordia University, is the only Canadian on the cast. He is also an actor and model.

Porowski’s simple recipes on “Queer Eye” have gained plenty of attention. Among his more controversial culinary creations: guacamole, avocado-grapefruit salad, meatloaf and hot dogs garnished with pickled carrots and crushed potato chips.

Porowski recently announced plans to open his own “fast-casual” restaurant in New York City.

Trudeau has long been an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community. In 2016 he made history by marching in the Toronto Pride parade, becoming the first Canadian prime minister to march in a Pride parade.

He’s since marched in similar events in Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, Vancouver and Ottawa.

Queer Eye launched in February and has quickly become one of Netflix’s breakout hits. Two seasons have already aired and a third is already in production.

The reality show profiles one person each week and gives them a head-to-toe makeover, including a new haircut, wardrobe and interior design transformation.