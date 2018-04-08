

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in attendance for a vigil in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the victims of a devastating bus crash that took 15 lives.

Trudeau confirmed his intention to attend the vigil in a Sunday afternoon press release.

On Friday evening, a team bus for the Humboldt Broncos collided with a transport truck en route to a game in Nipawin, Sask., killing 15 members of the team and injuring 14 others.

The vigil is planned for Sunday evening at 9 p.m. EST at the Broncos’ home arena.