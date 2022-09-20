Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Leger has released the findings of an online survey conducted from Sept.16 to Sept.18 with 1,522 respondents.
The results come 10 days after Poilievre's landslide victory in the Conservative leadership race, which many Tories hope signals the beginning of a unified Conservative party.
The poll shows support for the Liberals fell a dramatic five points since early August, while the Tories gained six points. The NDP also rose by two and the People's Party of Canada fell by two.
The poll suggests the Liberals' popularity has declined since one year ago, when Trudeau was re-elected for a second time to form a minority government.
Around 28 per cent of respondents said they would cast a ballot for the Liberals if an election were held today, as compared to the nearly 33 per cent who did last September.
The results suggest some of the former Liberal voters may have shifted left and right.
About 34 per cent of respondents said they would park their vote with the Tories. That returns the Tories to popularity levels posted when Canadians last went to the polls, and a big improvement from the 26 per cent support it found after losing last year's election.
Another 23 per cent of respondents in the survey said they would pick the NDP, an increase from the nearly 18 per cent recorded in the election.
Three per cent of respondents opted for the Green Party and another three per cent would choose the People's Party of Canada.
When it comes to who would make the best prime minister, however, the data suggests Trudeau has the edge over both Poilievre and the NDP's Jagmeet Singh.
Trudeau was top choice for 24 per cent of respondents, three points ahead of Poilievre and seven points over Singh.
It cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random samples.
Tuesday marks the return of members of Parliament to the House of Commons, which is where Poilievre and Trudeau are expected to have their first significant exchange during Question Period later in the week.
The pair briefly met last week when MPs offered condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.
When it comes to the poll's regional breakdowns, the survey suggests Poilievre has the weakest support in Quebec and strongest in Alberta as compared to Trudeau, who is the strongest in Atlantic Canada and weakest in Alberta.
The data suggests Ontario is a much closer toss-up, with 34 per cent of respondents in that province saying they would pick a Poilievre-led Conservative party as compared to 32 per cent who said they would choose the Trudeau Liberals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Francois Legault's competition is suddenly nipping at his heels in the Quebec election
CAQ Leader Francois Legault was expecting to win the Quebec election in a romp, but the Conservatives and progressive Quebec Solidaire (QS) parties are nipping at his heels. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explains why in his exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Sex assault trial continues for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign, continues in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today.
Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
European court rules against parents of missing Madeleine McCann
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal had given them a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.
Israel appoints ambassador to Turkey in sign of warming ties
Israel on Monday announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Turkey -- the latest sign of warming relations between the two countries following more than a decade-long rift.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
'We have nothing': Izium's trauma after Russian occupation
After being liberated by Ukrainian forces, residents of Izium are still emerging from the confusion and trauma of their Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the war's largest mass grave sites.
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
-
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.
-
Don't cook chicken in NyQuil: U.S. FDA warns about dangerous social media challenges
Want to cook chicken in NyQuil? Overdose on antihistamines? Swallow laundry detergent pods? While most of us would recoil in horror from such dangerous suggestions, adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to social media dares, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love'
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love.'
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
Canadian employers sought to fill nearly one million jobs in Q2
Statistics Canada says employers were actively seeking to fill 997,000 vacant positions in the second quarter, the highest quarterly number on record.
-
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
British PM Truss doesn't expect U.K.-U.S. trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
Kalani David, professional surfer and skateboarder, dies after seizure while surfing
Kalani David, a Hawaiian-born professional surfer and skateboarder, died after he suffered a seizure while surfing off Costa Rica on Saturday, according to his father, David David.
ICC permanently bans use of saliva to polish cricket ball
The ICC permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball in international cricket on Tuesday as it made a host of changes to playing conditions.
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.