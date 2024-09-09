Justin Trudeau may be in for an earful as he meets with caucus in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
It will be the first time he faces them as a group since MPs departed Ottawa in the spring.
Still stinging from a devastating byelection loss earlier this summer, the caucus is now also reeling from news that their national campaign director has resigned and the party can no longer count on the NDP to stave off an early election.
"They should be giving the prime minister a rough ride," said strategist Ginny Roth, who served as director of communications for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's leadership campaign.
She's skeptical they will, though.
"This is a caucus meeting that some of the caucus members demanded happen earlier this summer ... and he basically told them to pound sand, and he's only getting around to it now, and they have just accepted that," she said.
The governing Liberals found themselves in political freefall last summer and despite efforts to refocus on key issues like housing and affordability, the polls have not moved back in their favour.
Simmering calls for a new leader reached a new intensity earlier this summer when the Conservatives won over a longtime Liberal stronghold in a major byelection upset in Toronto St. Paul's.
Trudeau held fast to his decision to lead the party into the next election and rejected calls to convene his caucus over the summer to respond to their concerns about their collective prospects.
The prime minister has spoken with Liberal MPs one-on-one over the last few months and attended several regional meetings ahead of the Nanaimo retreat.
While several Liberals who don't feel comfortable speaking publicly say the meetings were positive, the prime minister has mainly held to his message that he is simply focused on "delivering for Canadians."
Some hope to hear more about how he plans to win those Canadians back when he addresses his team this week.
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is also expected to address the group. Long touted as a possible leadership successor to Trudeau, Carney will instead act as advisor to caucus on the economy and growth.
The three-day retreat is expected to include breakout meetings for the Indigenous, rural and women's caucuses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
WATCH LIVE PWHL unveils team nicknames and logos entering women's hockey league's second season
In a process nearly a year in the making, the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Monday unveiled the nicknames and logos for each of its six franchises entering its second season.
Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation
A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.
Sudbury police continue to investigate teen's disappearance 11 years later
Wednesday marks 11 years since Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was reported missing and police are appealing to the public again for information.
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
A golden eagle has attacked a toddler and 3 others in Norway
A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird's fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau memorial livestreamed on Monday
Family and friends of the Gaudreau brothers will say goodbye at a private funeral service Monday.
-
-
-
Judge expected to sentence protesters at Coutts border protest
A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
-
Wife donor, husband recipient take part in Barrie Kidney Walk
Around 50 people participated in Sunday's annual Kidney Walk in Barrie to raise awareness and funds for kidney health, including a wife who donated a kidney to her husband.
-
video
video ‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
-
-
Infected wounds, maggots and no escape. Gaza's humanitarian crisis hits new lows as sanitary conditions plummet
Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave after 11 months of war, both within and outside hospitals, face deteriorating sanitary conditions
-
Trial for 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death set to begin
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the federal trial of three former Memphis officers charged with violating the civil rights of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man whose fatal beating was caught on police cameras, triggering protests and calls for police reform.
-
Syria says Israeli strikes leave 18 dead in the biggest toll since the war in Gaza began
The number of people killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Syria has risen to 18 with dozens more wounded, Syria's health minister said Monday, the largest death toll in such an attack since the beginning of the war in Gaza.
-
Authorities vow relentless search as manhunt for interstate shooter enters third day in Kentucky
As a gruelling manhunt stretched into a third day Monday for a suspect in an interstate shooting that struck 12 vehicles and wounded five people, authorities vowed to keep up a relentless search as the stress level remained high for a rural area where some schools cancelled classes.
-
-
-
Bloc Quebecois ready to extract gains for Quebec in exchange for supporting Liberals
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
-
Canadian Medical Association calls for more tracking of health-care funds
The Canadian Medical Association says there should be better tracking of health-care spending, following health-care agreements the federal government has signed with the provinces and territories.
-
Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
-
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
-
Apple's upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
-
Georgia school shooting highlights fears about classroom cellphone bans
Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'
-
Mushrooms foraged in Sweden could help research Chernobyl radioactive fallout
Sweden's strong foraging culture could help determine how much radioactive fallout remains in the Scandinavian country, 38 years after the Chernobyl nuclear explosion.
-
'Shogun' wins record-breaking 14 Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony as Jamie Lee Curtis gets her first
'Shogun' won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, while 'The Bear' won seven including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.
-
Calgary newcomer and Bollywood veteran Vije Bhatia heads to TIFF to promote latest film, The Saint of Varet
A new Calgarian with a lengthy Bollywood resume is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival this week to promote his most recent film.
-
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' jolts box office with US$110 million opening weekend
After 36 years of waiting, the juice is finally loose again in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' this time racking up US$110 million in its premiere weekend.
-
-
Couche-Tard says it's committed to purchase of 7-Eleven owner, outlines its case
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is 'disappointed' in a refusal of its takeover offer by the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven and remains focused on reaching a deal.
-
-
Huge payout expected for a rare coin bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
-
Resources are out there for LGBTQ2S+ travellers looking to stay safe
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
-
-
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener
Miami-Dade police said Sunday they will investigate why Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the NFL season.
-
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in U.S. Open men's final, weeks after failed doping test
Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with a relentless baseline game to win the U.S. Open men’s championship on Sunday, less than three weeks after being exonerated in a doping case.
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident hopes to educate others about living with rheumatoid arthritis
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
'It's terrifying': B.C. business owner fears store being targeted after latest break-in attempt
An attempted break-in to a Metro Vancouver business was caught on camera this weekend, leaving the owner with a terrifying sense of déjà vu.
-
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
-
Woman pretends coat is passenger to drive in HOV lane on the QEW: OPP
A driver used an empty coat to simulate a passenger so she could use the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane during rush-hour on the QEW, Ontario police say.
-
-
-
Senior dead after being hit by car in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary's water use back in 'unsustainable' territory
After dipping below the threshold of unsustainable water usage for one day, Calgary is back up into the red area.
-
-
PWHL unveils Ottawa Charge team name and logo
Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge.
-
OPP Investigating threat targeting Petawawa, Ont. school
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an anonymous threat targeting a school in Petawawa. Police say the school received an "anonymous threatening phone message" at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officers with the OPP Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment responded to the school.
-
Unions face uphill battle organizing Amazon warehouses in Canada: experts
Unions trying to organize at Amazon workplaces across Canada are facing a series of hurdles, including legal challenges and alleged anti-union tactics from the e-commerce giant.
-
PWHL reveals names, logos for all six franchises ahead of second season
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises.
-
Man targeted by gunfire in Longueuil
A man in his 20s was the target of gunfire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
-
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
-
-
Former Halifax taxi driver who fled Canada after sexual assault conviction extradited from Italy
A former Halifax taxi driver who fled the country after being convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger has been extradited from Italy to Canada.
-
IWK Foundation receives $25M donation for mental health, addictions services
The IWK Foundation has received a $25-million donation from Myron and Berna Garron. It’s the largest donation the foundation has ever received and the single largest individual donation to health care in Atlantic Canada.
-
N.B. Liberals officially launch election bid before official start of fall campaign
The New Brunswick Liberals got a jump on the province's coming fall election by officially launching their party's campaign on Sunday, saying they're focused on addressing affordability and improving the ailing health-care system.
-
-
Indigenous leaders mourn loss of ‘warrior’ Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
-
A frenzy of fur and fuzz as the Teddy Bears' Picnic makes its return
A cavalcade of teddy bears and the kids who love them made a return to Assiniboine Park Sunday.
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
-
Queen City Marathon returns to Regina
Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.
-
Over 200 firearms seized in weapons investigation: Waterloo Regional Police
According to police, during a traffic stop in Waterloo, officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
At least 16 vehicles stolen from Cambridge in just over three weeks
More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen from Cambridge since mid-August.
-
-
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
-
Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon
Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.
-
-
54-year-old G1 driver did not have required ignition interlock, crashes vehicle on Hwy. 11, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old novice driver was travelling with drugs and without a required ignition interlock device or a qualified driver in the vehicle when it ended up in the ditch off Highway 11 last month, leading to multiple charges including impaired driving.
-
Does the Manitoulin Island swing bridge need replacing sooner rather than later?
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
-
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
-
Barrie new garbage collection begins in September 2025
The City of Barrie's new-style garbage collection begins in 2025.
-
United Way wants to keep people in their homes
The Simcoe Muskoka United Way is creating a Home Relief Bank to help people stay in their homes.
-
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
-
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
-
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
-
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
-
-
-
-
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
-
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
-
-
Musician Dany Laj returns to northern Ont. with his band
A Montreal-based power pop band with strong ties to northern Ontario is kicking off its new tour in North Bay at the end of the month followed by three other northern stops.
-
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.