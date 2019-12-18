OTTAWA -- Federal Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti says the agreement between the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and SNC-Lavalin’s legal counsel to have the Quebec-based construction firm plead guilty to a single count of fraud over $5,000 and pay a $280-million fine was “made independently.”

In a statement responding to the development in the case that was at the centre of a months-long scandal for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and his predecessor Jody Wilson-Raybould, Lametti said the decision was reached as part of the Director of Public Prosecution’s office’s “responsibility to continually assess and determine the appropriate path for cases under their jurisdiction.”

Wilson-Raybould, the former attorney general and justice minister, tweeted that “the justice system did its work” and that “accountability was achieved.”

The now Independent MP who quit Trudeau’s cabinet and was then removed from the Liberal caucus earlier this year during the months-long affair had testified and presented various oral, written, and audio submissions in an effort to back up her allegations that she was improperly pressured by Trudeau officials to make a deal in the corruption and fraud case against SNC-Lavalin to ensure it could continue bidding on government contracts.

“I have long believed in the essential necessity of our judicial system operating as it should—based on the rule of law and prosecutorial independence, and without political interference or pressure,” Wilson-Raybould said Wednesday.

“Ultimately, that system was able to do its work—as democracy and good governance requires—and an outcome was reached today. Accountability was achieved.”

Wilson-Raybould said that 2019 began with questions about the rule of law in Canada, and that she is “glad to see it end with that principle being upheld.”

“It is time to move forward,” she said.

Lametti said he was informed about the agreement to resolve the criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin on Tuesday, and that “Canadians can have confidence that our judicial and legal systems are working as they should.” Throughout the scandal Trudeau asserted that he and his staff did not act inappropriately.

The construction division of the company will have five years to pay the fine and will be on probation for three years. In return, prosecutors will withdraw other corruption-related charges against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and its international marketing arm, SNC-Lavalin International Inc. related to work the company did in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

In a statement, SNC-Lavalin President and Chief Executive Officer, Ian L. Edwards, called the development in the case a “game-changer” and apologized for the past misconduct.

The company says that the settlement “mitigates uncertainty” and “does not anticipate that the guilty plea by a construction subsidiary... will affect the eligibility of SNC-Lavalin Group companies to bid on future projects."

This development in the case comes on the same day that The Canadian Press announced it was naming Wilson-Raybould the newsmaker of the year, citing her central role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal and subsequent reelection as the only independent in this parliament as factors.

With files from CTV News Montreal