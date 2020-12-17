OTTAWA -- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says a need for anti-racism training for all people working in the criminal justice system was a focus of conversation with his counterparts from across the country at a two-day meeting.

Blair said there was recognition among public safety and justice ministers that police, prosecutors and judges could "benefit from a better understanding" of the cultural realities of Indigenous and racialized people in Canada.

At a news briefing after the meeting, Blair noted the need to be respectful of judicial independence, but indicated that should not stand in the way of educational efforts.

"There was a very fulsome acknowledgment that we need to do better and that all of us have a responsibility here," Blair said.

The recent throne speech pledged federal legislation and money to address systemic inequities in all phases of the criminal justice system.

The commitments came amid mounting concerns about unfair treatment of Black and Indigenous people, who are overrepresented in courts and jails.