Justice ministry had ‘no involvement’ in review of N.S. mass shooting documents: deputy attorney general

OTTAWA -

Canada’s deputy attorney general says the Department of Justice had “no involvement whatsoever” in the department’s review and delivery of documents to the ongoing independent public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada François Daigle told the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee on Tuesday there were 2,400 pages worth of handwritten notes to be presented to the Mass Casualty Commission as part of its inquiry into the 13-hour rampage that left 22 people dead in April 2020.

Thirty-five of those notes were withheld pending a review to examine whether some of the information was privileged. Of those, 13 were written by Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. and lead investigator Darren Campbell, and four detailed an April 28 conversation between Campbell and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, which has since spurred accusations of political interference in the police investigation of the mass shooting.

Seven people are slated to appear before the committee Tuesday, including Daigle, Campbell, and Lia Scanlan, a strategic communications director.

Campbell and Scanlan have both made accusations of political interference in the investigation into the mass shooting. They say officials put pressure on police to release details about the gunman’s weapons following the shooting in an effort to push new gun legislation.

As part of the Mass Casualty Commission, documents were released showing Campbell had handwritten notes from a meeting with Lucki in the days following the shooting that indicate Lucki had assured Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and the Prime Minister’s Office the RCMP would release information about the gunman’s firearms.

Daigle emphasized to the commission the Department of Justice and Justice Minister David Lametti were not involved in the process of withholding, reviewing or producing any documentation to the Mass Casualty Commission.

Blair and Lucki have both repeatedly denied pressuring the RCMP or interfering in the investigation. Lucki told the Public Safety and National Security Committee in July it was a ‘miscommunication’ during the meeting.

Campbell and Scanlan are set to testify before the committee later Tuesday.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Rachel Aiello