Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms

OTTAWA -

Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.

This small package of legislative reform—spanning just seven pages—comes after months of renewed scrutiny on Canada's bail system and calls for the federal government to implement tougher laws, in the face of a series of high-profile cases of violent crimes allegedly committed by individuals who were out on bail.

Bill C-48, as it's been titled, seeks to strengthen Canada's bail system’s response to repeat violent offending, including in cases involving firearms, knives, bear spray and other weapons. The government says it is also trying to enhance public confidence in the criminal justice system, and affirm the principles of bail.

Through the bill, five specific Criminal Code changes are proposed:

Creating a new reverse onus for serious repeat violent offences involving weapons where the accused was previously convicted of an offence of the same criteria within the past five years, with both being punishable by 10 years imprisonment or more.

Adding certain firearms offences to the provisions that trigger a reverse onus to include other indictable offences such as unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and break and enter or robbery to steal a firearm;

Expanding the current intimate partner violence (IPV) reverse onus to address the enhanced risk to also apply to accused persons previously discharged of an offence involving IPV;

Clarifying the meaning of "prohibition order" in an existing reverse onus to state that an order includes a court’s release order for bail that imposed conditions around firearms possession; and

Requiring courts to consider an accused person's history of convictions for violence and other community safety concerns when making bail decisions.

The federal Liberals have also included a preamble in the bill meant to outline "core bail principles and to help ensure consistent implementation."

And, the government is proposing a parliamentary review to assess the impacts of this package of bail reforms, five years after Bill C-48 becomes law.

Under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a person charged with an offence has the right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause. This allows them to be released from custody while awaiting trial, under the principle of being presumed innocent until being found guilty, and with the condition that they appear in court when required. Other conditions such as no-contact orders, GPS ankle monitors and curfews can also be imposed.

This is why the burden of proof, or onus, is typically on the prosecution to show why an accused person should be denied bail. A reverse onus is when the burden of proof shifts to the accused and the presumption is the accused would remain in detention while awaiting trial unless they can demonstrate to the court why they should be released.

The federal government said this bill was developed "in close collaboration with all provinces and territories," noting the shared responsibility when it comes to the administration of justice, conducting bail hearings, and enforcing bail conditions.

"The reforms proposed in Bill C-48 are only one part of a broader solution to ensure the objectives of the bail system are being met," said the federal government in a background briefing note provided to reporters.

Lametti will be speaking about Bill C-48 alongside Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

WHAT LED UP TO THIS BAIL BILL?

Calls for reforms ramped up in the fall, following the news that one of the suspects in a deadly Sept. 2022 stabbing spree in Saskatchewan had been wanted for months for allegedly breaching release conditions.

In October, former B.C. attorney general Murray Rankin pointed to reforms in Bill C-75 – a federal bill passed in 2019 that was designed in part to "modernize and streamline" bail procedures – saying the Liberal law changes were inadvertently causing more repeat offenders to end up on the streets.

That legislation, advanced by his predecessor Jody Wilson-Raybould, was aimed in part at realigning the Criminal Code with Supreme Court decisions.This included seeing a "principle of restraint" codified in law, after a 2017 decision emphasized that detainees should be released "at the earliest reasonable opportunity and on the least onerous grounds."

Then, in Dec. 27, following the shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, it was revealed that the 25-year-old suspect was wanted by police for missing an August court date while out on bail for charges that included assaulting a police officer and illegally possessing a handgun.

Critics argued these cases were proof that Canada's bail system needed to be reformed, to keep repeat violent offenders off Canadian streets, while others sought to assert that the issue was far more complex and involved the need to better enforce breaches of bail conditions.

This led to Lametti fielding calls from the federal Conservatives, as well as provincial politicians and police leadership to act and replace what they considered "catch and release" bail policies with a reverse onus system.

After committing to targeted changes to the Criminal Code to address these concerns, while accusing Conservative lawmakers of "using tragedies to try to score political points" on a complicated issue, Lametti met with his provincial counterparts in March and came away with "a broad consensus on a path forward."

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk and Daniel Otis

