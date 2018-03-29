Justice minister to announce new measures to address criminal justice delays
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018
OTTAWA – Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier are making an announcement this afternoon regarding delays in the criminal justice system.
The ministers are scheduled to make the announcement at a press conference in the House of Commons foyer at 2:15, following a technical briefing for reporters.
On Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould put on notice a new piece of legislation that seeks to amend the Criminal Code as well as the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
In a June 2017 report titled “Delaying Justice is Denying Justice,” the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee explored what it called an “urgent need” to address Canada’s lengthy court delays. Among the report’s 50 recommendations, the committee called for the federal government to:
- Come up with an alternative to stays of proceedings in the face of unreasonable delays for serious cases;
- Allow some procedural matters to be dealt with by other judicial officers to free up judges;
- Restrict or eliminate preliminary inquiries; and
- Find a more efficient way to handle offences such as failing to appear or breaching release conditions.