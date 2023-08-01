Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Toronto Liberal MP Arif Virani took over the key portfolio from David Lametti in the recent federal cabinet shuffle.
A political storm hit the federal Liberals in early 2019 amid allegations prime ministerial aides leaned on Jody Wilson-Raybould, attorney general at the time, to ensure there was a deal to avoid the prosecution of engineering firm SNC-Lavalin on corruption and fraud charges.
A report later recommended against separating the minister of justice and attorney general roles, but suggested a series of changes, including revising the oath to better distinguish the difference between the two.
Lametti adopted new language emphasizing the independence of the attorney general position following the 2019 federal election, saying it was designed to better clarify the roles.
But the language was not in the oath sworn by Virani -- an absence the Privy Council Office calls an "administrative error" that will be remedied in a new virtual oath swearing today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
'We can have a conversation': Singh challenges man yelling expletives out his car window
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Military COVID-19 vaccine policy 'unconstitutional': non-binding decision by Canadian tribunal
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Canada opens Express Entry immigration program to trades workers
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Military COVID-19 vaccine policy 'unconstitutional': non-binding decision by Canadian tribunal
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Canada opens Express Entry immigration program to trades workers
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
3 people in hospital after collision at intersection where deadly Manitoba bus crash happened
Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday at the same spot where a bus crash claimed the lives of 17 people last month.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals Tuesday, concerned that they risked becoming trapped by a military coup that won backing from three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers.
16 workers killed in the collapse of a crane being used to build a bridge in India
A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country's National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday
Palestinian opens fire in West Bank settlement, wounding 5 people before being killed
A Palestinian gunman opened fire in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding at least five people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said.
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
Greece's government is planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires
Greek authorities are planning tougher penalties for arson -- with fines to be increased to 10 times the current level -- following a spate of major wildfires that have already caused more damage than the 2022 annual total.
'We can have a conversation': Singh challenges man yelling expletives out his car window
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Amazon adds video telemedicine visits to its virtual clinic for 50 U.S. states
Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon's website or app.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work done.
Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres
Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' sent droves to theatres last month.
Man Booker Prize long list features 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four previous nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed for it, was one of four Irish writers to make the long list Tuesday for the prestigious award.
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy
Strathcona Resources says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find 'inner strength'
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
Man Booker Prize long list features 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four previous nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed for it, was one of four Irish writers to make the long list Tuesday for the prestigious award.
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Canada's women's World Cup showing nets US$1.56M; men took home $9M in first-round exit
While Olympic champion Canada has exited the FIFA Women's World Cup after the group stage, 16 teams are still in contention. Here's a look at five things from the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand so far.
3 passes, 15 seconds trigger Canada's painful fall at Women's World Cup
While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football.
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey becomes officer with Hamilton police
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey has joined the Hamilton police force.
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.