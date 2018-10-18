

CTVNews.ca Staff





Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has tabled a new piece of legislation that amends the Criminal Code to crack down on bestiality and animal fighting offences.

Bill C-84 proposed to expand the definition of bestiality in the Criminal Code as "any contact, for a sexual purpose with an animal," and prohibits all forms of this illegal behaviour.

The new legislation also expands the offences around animal fighting to include a wide range of activities associated with the fighting or baiting of animals or birds. This would include promoting, arranging, profiting off of, breeding, training, or transporting animals for the purpose of fighting.

"Canadians have been asking for changes to our animal cruelty laws and today, our Government is responding. This legislation is an important first step in updating the Criminal Code to fill a gap in our laws identified by the Supreme Court of Canada and by stakeholders across the country," said Wilson-Raybould in a statement.

