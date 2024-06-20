Justice minister says RCMP has tools needed to deal with threats against politicians
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says he isn't going anywhere without a mobile duress alarm in his pocket.
He doesn't move around without first informing someone, including when he attends public events.
And he doesn't just work with a security team at the Department of Justice, but a separate one in the House of Commons, too.
"That's just unfortunately where we're at in Canadian society right now," Virani said in an interview Wednesday, as members of Parliament got ready for a summer break.
"What's even more shocking is that it's not just cabinet ministers that have to do that. I've got a lot of female colleagues that have been doing that for well over a year."
While Virani said he wishes things were different, he's not keen to endorse the RCMP boss's recent suggestion that Ottawa make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.
"I believe that there are strong tools that are in place, for example, in the Criminal Code," Virani said, adding the federal government provides police with resources to do their jobs.
"I think a combination of those two are enough to address what's going on."
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme raised concerns in an interview with The Canadian Press last month about the increase in threats the Mounties are seeing made against elected officials.
He said that an individual's behaviour often doesn't meet the threshold to lay a charge under Canadian law.
Duheme expressed hope that Public Safety Canada and the Department of Justice would work with RCMP on the possibility of creating a new provision to address the growing problem.
An intelligence report from last June outlined how extremist narratives tied to personal grievances -- and fuelled by outright lies and misinformation easily spread online -- has "increasingly normalized" threats against politicians.
The report noted that violent rhetoric is often directed at high-profile women.
Liberal MP Pam Damoff has said she's not seeking re-election because of the threats and harassment she's had to face, while an increasing number of MPs, including Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman, have been seen with a protective detail on Parliament Hill.
In April, a handful of protesters demonstrated outside of Virani's Toronto home about the government's response to the Israel-Hamas war.
He condemned their actions, saying saying his wife and two sons "do not deserve to be harassed."
Police in Toronto said no arrests were made, and they were aware that protesters were in the area for a short time.
Protests about the same issue had also sprouted in front of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly's home in Montreal, drawing criticism from MPs across the spectrum who said such behaviour crossed a line.
Virani said his message to the Commissioner Duheme is the government is always open to ways it can help better address the challenges police face.
One approach is "empowering" hate crimes units, Virani said, which fight threats against elected officials and everyday Canadians.
"There aren't as many as there needs to be."
The minister also pointed to provisions contained in the Online Harms Act, a long-promised bill that would compel social-media giants to be more accountable for reducing the harms users are exposed to on their platforms.
It also proposes stiffer punishments for hate-related crimes -- measures that civil society advocates and other legal experts have warned could risk chilling free speech, but that Virani defended as necessary to prevent online hate from turning into real-life violence.
"I would stand by that document as a comprehensive response to deal with the root causes of what's causing the concerns (Duheme) was raising."
The House of Commons began its summer recess on Wednesday having made little progress on the bill, which has not yet been sent to a parliamentary committee for study despite being introduced nearly four months ago.
Government House leader Steven MacKinnon suggested Conservative procedural tactics were to blame for that, saying "the clock simply ran out" on debate.
A spokesman for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the minority Liberals' political pact with the NDP gives the government the ability to prioritize or block any legislation they wish, "contrary to their whining."
NDP House leader Peter Julian said in a statement that "any delay is on the hands of Justin Trudeau," noting the Liberals initially promised to table the bill within 100 days of winning the 2021 election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.
-- With files from Jim Bronskill.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Great screen legend:' Family, peers and the public react to the death of Donald Sutherland
Family, peers and famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
'I expect more': NATO head on Canada's need to increase defence spending
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects more from Canada when it comes to defence spending.
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Canada
-
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
-
Calgary mayor says Stampede opening day best-case scenario to fully restore water
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
B.C. woman gets $5,000 after intimate images secretly transferred via iCloud
A B.C. woman will receive $5,000 after intimate images stored on her phone were distributed without her knowledge or consent, the province's small claims tribunal has determined.
-
Five tornadoes reported in Manitoba last week
Tornado season started in Manitoba with a bang last week.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
World
-
South Korea will consider supplying arms to Ukraine after Russia and North Korea sign strategic pact
South Korea said Thursday that it would consider sending arms to Ukraine, a major policy change that was suggested after Russia and North Korea rattled the region and beyond by signing a pact to come to each other’s defense in the event of war.
-
Heat wave claims lives of at least 125 in Mexico this year, hitting country's most vulnerable
When the nursing home in southern Mexico began to bake in the country’s ongoing heat wave, staff cycled their elderly residents through the few cooling options they had.
-
Two beluga whales evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Spain
Two beluga whales have been rescued from the besieged city of Kharkiv in Ukraine and taken to an aquarium in Valencia, Spain, in a complex operation.
-
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
-
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
-
Boaters find US$1 million of cocaine floating off Florida Keys
Recreational boaters found US$1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.
Politics
-
Liberals plan talks to launch school food program before end of next school year
The government hopes to see kids eating meals under a universal, national school food program before the end of the next school year, but it will take time for organizations to scale up their operations, the families minister said Thursday.
-
'I expect more': NATO head on Canada's need to increase defence spending
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects more from Canada when it comes to defence spending.
-
Justice minister says RCMP has tools needed to deal with threats against politicians
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says he isn't going anywhere without a mobile duress alarm in his pocket.
Health
-
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
-
Colombian family's genes offer new clue to delaying onset of Alzheimer's
Scientists studying a family plagued by early-in-life Alzheimer’s found some carry a genetic oddity that delays their initial symptoms by five years.
-
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
Sci-Tech
-
B.C. woman gets $5,000 after intimate images secretly transferred via iCloud
A B.C. woman will receive $5,000 after intimate images stored on her phone were distributed without her knowledge or consent, the province's small claims tribunal has determined.
-
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
-
Astronauts' return delayed again as Boeing and NASA try to learn more about spacecraft issues
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
Entertainment
-
'Great screen legend:' Family, peers and the public react to the death of Donald Sutherland
Family, peers and famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
-
Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday
American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.
-
OPINION
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
Business
-
TikTok says U.S. ban is inevitable without a court order blocking law
TikTok and Chinese parent ByteDance on Thursday urged a U.S. court to strike down a law they say will ban the popular short video app in the United States on Jan. 19, saying the U.S. government refused to engage in any serious settlement talks after 2022.
-
Gender pay gap in Canada's tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021: study
The gender pay gap in Canada's tech sector almost tripled between 2016 and 2021, amounting to the average salary of a woman in the industry being about $20,000 less than her male counterpart, according to a new report.
-
So long plastic air pillows: Amazon shifting to recycled paper filling for packages in North America
Amazon is shifting from the plastic air pillows used for packaging in North America to recycled paper because it's more environmentally sound, and it says paper just works better.
Lifestyle
-
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
-
Illustrated book explores life of popular Gus the gopher tortoise
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
-
Meet the hobbyists who collect barf bags
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
Sports
-
Masked Mbappe trains for Netherlands match at Euro 2024, coach optimistic he'll play
Kylian Mbappe trained wearing a blue, white and red face mask with the rest of his teammates on Thursday ahead of France's game against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
-
King of Denmark and future king of England join soccer fans at their countries' game at Euro 2024
The king of Denmark and the future king of England shook hands on a draw between their national teams at the European Championship in men's soccer on Thursday.
-
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rematch poised to be the most expensive WNBA game ever with seats up to US$9,000
This weekend’s rematch between basketball rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is breaking more records before it even begins.
Autos
-
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Local Spotlight
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Illustrated book explores life of popular Gus the gopher tortoise
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'More a polemic than a pleading': B.C. naturopath's lawsuit over 'hypothetical' vaccine requirement dismissed
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue the provincial government over a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that doesn't currently exist has been dismissed.
-
Victoria police defend fatal shooting of dog
The Victoria Police Department is standing behind the actions of one of its members who shot and killed a dog earlier this week.
-
B.C. woman gets $5,000 after intimate images secretly transferred via iCloud
A B.C. woman will receive $5,000 after intimate images stored on her phone were distributed without her knowledge or consent, the province's small claims tribunal has determined.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
-
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
-
TTC CEO Rick Leary announces resignation
TTC CEO Rick Leary has announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Calgary mayor says Stampede opening day best-case scenario to fully restore water
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
-
Fire tears through Calgary strip mall
Calgary fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in a strip mall on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Alexandra Bridge to remain closed until 2025: PSPC
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed for rehabilitation until February 2025 due to the detection of severe deterioration caused by corrosion.
-
Construction costs for Lansdowne 2.0 could be underestimated by $75 million, Ottawa's auditor concludes
Construction costs for a new event centre and a north side stands at TD Place could approach $500 million due to delayed construction and increasing costs, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
STM to add new reserved bus lanes, hoping to attract more riders
Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, is implementing new measures to increase the reliability of its buses in hopes of attracting more riders.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Montreal area, heat warning remains in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the Montreal, Laval and Vaudreuil areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, but heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.
Edmonton
-
'Suicidal' man shot, killed by police officer south of Edmonton
A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.
-
'Rachel brought democracy to the prairies': A look back at the legacy of Notley as the NDP chooses a new leader
Growing up on a farm near Fairview, Alta., over 500 kilometres from Alberta's capital, a life in the legislature might not have seemed the most obvious choice for Rachel Notley.
-
Edmonton man wanted in violent Lloydminster home invasion; 6 others still unidentified
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man who police believe was involved with a violent home invasion in Lloydminster earlier in June, while six others remain still unknown to police.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Winnipeg
-
'Robust, comprehensive and thorough' landfill search underway, excavation to begin this fall: Manitoba premier
The Manitoba government says a robust, comprehensive and thorough search to recover the remains of two Indigenous women in a Winnipeg area landfill is underway, with excavations of the landfill expected to begin this fall.
-
This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
-
Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and hail.
Regina
-
Non-life-threatening injuries reported following knife incident in south Regina
Regina police say two people were injured following an incident involving a knife in south Regina Thursday morning.
-
One dead following Swift Current house fire
One person was found dead following a house fire in Swift Current late Tuesday night.
-
Sask. travellers can breathe easy after WestJet averts mechanics strike
Travellers using WestJet in Saskatchewan faced some uncertainty after the airline proactively cancelled flights across the country before reinstating many of them.
Kitchener
-
Who is taking memorial plaques in Cambridge?
Multiple memorial plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.
Cleo the dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.
-
Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Leaky roof causes Saskatoon theatre to close for the summer
The curtain will close for Saskatoon’s Persephone Theatre on June 24, as the non-profit replaces part of the roof over the summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
Heat warning persists into first day of summer, severe thunderstorm warning issued
Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
-
London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize
Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.
Barrie
-
Serious collision in Tiny Township under investigation
Emergency crews attended a serious collision in Tiny Township Thursday afternoon that injured one person.
-
Court appearance for Barrie men charged in pool installation fraud case
Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.
-
Georgian College to open new hub in downtown Barrie
Georgian College is expanding its presence in downtown Barrie, setting up a new hub of creative programming located right across from City Hall.
Windsor
-
OPP launch 'death investigation' in Harrow
Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road, just south of Dunn Road.
-
Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County
A number of school busses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police defend fatal shooting of dog
The Victoria Police Department is standing behind the actions of one of its members who shot and killed a dog earlier this week.
-
Impaired driver crashes into parked car in Langford, B.C.
A 26-year-old driver was issued two violation tickets and had his BMW impounded after crashing into a parked car in Langford, B.C., while allegedly impaired by cannabis, according to police.
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs drop second game of season, losing to Bulls 9-4
It’s been a dream start to the 2024 WCBL season for the Okotoks Dawgs, but they came back down to earth a bit Wednesday night , dropping a 9-4 decision to the Lethbridge Bulls.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears of guns found in travel trailer near Coutts blockade
An RCMP officer has told a murder-conspiracy trial that several weapons were discovered inside a travel trailer parked near the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. police say suspect was driving over curbs, had open case of beer in the front seat
A citizen alerted police in Elliot Lake to a heavily impaired driver who was all over the road in the community Wednesday afternoon.
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service's new chief from southern Ont. has northern ties
After months of completing a comprehensive and exhaustive search, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Board on Manitoulin Island has named a new police chief.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.