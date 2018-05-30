Justice minister orders external review of Hassan Diab extradition case
Hassan Diab speaks with reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday Jan. 17, 2018. French authorities dropped terrorism charges against Diab who was suspected of taking part in an attack in Paris in 1980 and have ordered his immediate release. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:11PM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal justice minister has asked for an independent review of an extradition that led to Ottawa professor Hassan Diab spending three years in a French jail, only to be suddenly released.
A spokesman for Jody Wilson-Raybould says the external review -- which has not started -- is in addition to an internal "lessons learned" examination already underway.
Diab and his supporters have been urging the federal government to hold a full public inquiry into the case and to reform the Extradition Act to ensure individual rights are respected.
French authorities suspected Diab, 64, was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.
The RCMP arrested Diab, a Canadian of Lebanese descent, in November 2008 in response to a request by France.
In June 2011, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger committed Diab for extradition despite acknowledging the case against him was weak.